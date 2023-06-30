'The people are the benefits': Coast Guard vet has decades of volunteering under his belt

WYOMING, Mich. — Bill Komejan looks forward to Monday mornings. The 92-year-old volunteers at University of Michigan Health-West Hospital, where he has become a fixture in the main lobby greeting and directing visitors.

"I enjoy doing it. I like meeting people, and it was just something to keep the mind occupied," Komejan told FOX 17 News. "Nobody likes go to hospitals, and to give them a little uplift with a cheery greeting, I think that helps a little bit."

Komejan has a history of serving others, starting with serving the country in the United States Coast Guard.

"I signed up days after the Korean War started," he said. "We did icebreaking, search ships for contraband. We did air-sea rescue."

He served for three years and one day.

"I got extended a day because my discharge day was on a Sunday," he explained.

When he returned home Komejan began a career as a painter decorator.

After he retired, he was ready for a new adventure.

"My best friend was volunteering downtown. And she says, 'Bill, what are you going to do when you retire?' I says, 'I don't know. I'll find something'. And she says, 'What do you think about volunteering?'.

That led Komejan to volunteer at the Spectrum Health- now Corewell Health- south pavilion.

"I was there for close to 27 years I think, and lacking about maybe 150 hours shy of 10,000 hours," he said.

Komejan would go on volunteer at then Metro Hospital- now UM Health-West- and the Wyoming VA.

He was forced to pause his service when the pandemic hit.

"It created a big void in my life," he recalled.

Komejan was glad to return when it was safe to do so, although he says he was never called back to volunteer for Corewell Health.

He currently volunteers at UM Health West Hospital Mondays and the Wyoming VA Thursdays.

"I think volunteering is a nice thing to help your fellow people. It's a good contribution once you retire...The people are the benefits."

The Coast Guard vet has now volunteered at UM Health-West Hospital for sixteen years, where he's served in a variety of roles.

"I started here as a greeter in front behind a podium, and that was my job just to greet," he explained. "I drove shuttle here for about ten years. That was an interesting job."

Jennifer DeVries, Volunteer Services Manager at UM Health- West said they wish they "had more of him".

"To just know him, he's very reliable. He has such a good heart. And he wants to make everyone comfortable when they come in," she said. "It's awesome. I mean, he goes above and beyond."

Komejan hopes to keep volunteering as long as he can.

"I'm just happy I could do it without just sitting home doing nothing," he said. "It's been a good experience... I like doing it. And I'll try to continue to as long as possible."

As the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Month, Komejan receives a $550 prize.

