Greenville High School senior creates 'butterfly boxes' of free hygiene supplies

GREENVILLE, Mich. — The COVID pandemic may have turned life upside down for Michigan students, but it prompted one positive change at Greenville High School.

"During COVID, we weren't allowed to have lockers, we had to bring backpacks with us everywhere," explained Kennedy Saint Denis. "If you needed to use a bathroom, your backpack stayed in the classroom, but you went to the bathroom. And if your period started, you didn't have anything you needed, because all your stuff was in the classroom."

Saint Denis was inspired to come up with a solution.

"Why not just have something in the bathroom with everything that someone might need? Like, right available for you? And if I could do something like that, like why wouldn't I? So if I could make a box with, like, anything that a girl might need in a bathroom? Why wouldn't I go out of my way to do that?," she told FOX 17 News.

After sharing the idea with friends and raising more than $1,000, Saint Denis was able to create "butterfly boxes" full of personal hygiene items like maxi pads, tampons, hair ties, deodorant, and hand sanitizer.

FOX 17

All the items are provided to students free of charge.

The boxes are now in every girls' bathroom along with the main office.

"She saw a need and she made it happen," said LaRissa Paras, a history teacher at the school who helps Saint Denis with the butterfly boxes. "It's inspiring. It gives me a lot of hope for the future, and the next generation, seeing young kids see a need and take it upon themselves to make something happen... and I hope that it's inspiring to other kids, as well that, you know, somebody just like them started this."

FOX 17 Saint Denis and Paras pose in front of the butterfly box supply closet

The butterfly boxes are convenient and also a cost-saver for low-income students.

"I've had parents of girls that go here say like, 'Thank God that those butterfly boxes are there'. It's been great, like, just seeing the impact that it's made," said Saint Denis.

The teen is set to graduate this month, but thanks to a grant, her butterfly boxes will continue next year.

"I feel really special that I was able to do that. And I mostly feel like excited that it's gonna continue on after I'm gone... not only did I like, help support my school while I was here, but like, years and years on to continue supporting my school is like, really cool," she said. "Five years from now, hopefully, this will still be happening. And it's something that I did to impact GHS."

FOX 17

If you'd like to help, donations for the butterfly boxes can be dropped off at the school.

Saint Denis has also been able to provide period kits to the elementary and middle schools.

As the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Month, Saint Denis receives a $550 prize.

Know someone who should be featured next month? Nominate them here.

