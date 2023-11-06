One million cans and counting: Friends cashing in cans for charity

FREEPORT, Mich — Best friends Wendy Marble and Tama Allerding are making a big difference, one dime at a time.

The duo has been collecting pop cans and using the money to pay it forward to local veterans, families in need, and various charities.

Marble was featured as a FOX 17 Person of the Month in 2020for beginning the initiative.

"It was just the idea of just helping people. That's what it was about. It was just helping people," Marble told FOX 17 News. "Seeing the need and us being able to help. I think that's the biggest thing."

The idea came to Marble early in the pandemic as cans began to pile up when stores temporarily paused can/bottle returns.

"I wanted people to understand that one can is important, you know, because people were throwing them away," explained Marble. "Look what one dime in three and a half years has done."

Marble enlisted Allerding's help, and the rest is history.

They have criss-crossed the state picking up donated cans and putting the money to good use.

In October, the friends celebrated a huge milestone: one million cans, and $100,000 poured into the community.

"I am blown away," said Allerding. "It's been the most wonderful adventure journey of my life. With my best friend."

To keep up with their efforts, or to donate, join the Facebook group One Dime at a Time Making a Difference.

