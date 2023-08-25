'Just who God called me to be': Grand Rapids woman finds meaning in nonprofit 'Meaning In Colors'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Iryonna Hogan-Davis always knew she would make a difference in her community. But she didn't expect a personal crisis to lead her toward where she was needed most.

"I always knew that I will be a helpmate for a lot of people. I just didn't know in what capacity," she explained. "This is just who God called me to be."

Hogan-Davis said her life changed after hitting a rough patch in college.

"I ended up sleeping in my car for two nights at the McDonald's on Division," Hogan-Davis told FOX 17 News. "'How did I get here?' I went from this scholar, student, soaring first-generation college grad, I'm pregnant."

The young mom was determined to get back on her feet and help others.

She revived a nonprofit she'd created on campus, called Meaning In Colors, to serve the Greater Grand Rapids community.

"When I first started, there were just so many errors as to get housing. I remember going to apply, some places said I didn't make enough money. Some people said I made too much. And at that time, I was only making about $10.50."

Hogan-Davis worked to rent a home and immediately opened the doors to others needing affordable housing.

"It was just amazing to see the difference when you remove those barriers, and you take them out of this survival mode. And so that's what I did for Meaning In Colors. I said, Okay, this worked well, one house then you get another one and another one, and then that's what I did. And so we got all the way up to seven housing units."

The nonprofit has been able to house more than 100 families and impact thousands more with resources like life skills training, youth empowerment, and childhood literacy programs.

Asia Strickland credits Hogan-Davis with helping her find a place to live and a new job.

"It means a whole lot like I owe this woman a lot. She's done so much for me," Strickland told FOX 17 News. "Honestly, words do not describe how grateful I am. I'm extremely grateful... if it wasn't for her I could probably be homeless or in a situation I wouldn't want to be in so I'm honored to have her in my life."

FOX 17

Hogan-Davis said she finds meaning in helping others and knowing she is making a difference.

"What keeps me going is knowing that even if I'm impacting in small numbers... when I impact one, I'm impacting a whole generation. I know with what I teach and the lives that impact, they'll never forget it," she said.

Meaning in Colors is holding a Back-to-School Bash on Sunday from 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. at Lincoln Park in Grand Rapids.

Courtesy: Meaning in Colors

As the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Month, Hogan-Davis receives a $550 prize.

To learn more about Meaning in Colors, click here.

Know someone who should be featured next month? Nominate them here.

