'Kickin' those lemons to the curb': How this cancer survivor feeds hunger, hope with snack cart ministry

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A four-time cancer survivor has found a unique way to give back to fellow patients at the Cancer and Hematology Centers in Grand Rapids, serving up both snacks and encouragement through her nonprofit "The Lemonaid Cart."

FOX 17

Kathy Kooienga, 70, has battled non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, breast cancer twice, and Hodgkin's lymphoma. But instead of letting these challenges defeat her, she's made it her mission to support others facing similar journeys.

"I have a famous saying, kickin' those lemons to the curb," Kooienga said. "I've said it all my whole life. That's just my attitude about things."

FOX 17

Her first diagnosis was non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, treated in the same building where she now volunteers.

The inspiration for her ministry struck during her fourth cancer battle.

FOX 17

"I had the vision when I was sitting down there all those hours getting chemo," Kooienga said. "I took my IV pole around and started interviewing the patients and saying, Hey, I'm going to start a snack cart. What would you like to see on it?"

The Lemonaid Cart, which Kooienga built herself, offers everything from candy and chips to books and puzzles. The mobile ministry serves patients, doctors and nurses throughout the facility.

FOX 17

"It's a team effort. So we serve everybody," Kooienga said.

Kim Chapin, a Lemonaid Cart volunteer, has witnessed the impact firsthand.

FOX 17

"People are always blown away with what's on this cart, but in her heart, she knows what they need," Chapin said.

The Lemonaid Cart is celebrating two years of service this January, having served more than 40,000 people.

FOX 17

"People have come back and said, you know, this made an impression on me. You were there when we needed you," Kooienga said. "It's so rewarding because they appreciate it so much."

The ministry continues to grow thanks to previous patients, community donations and a recent $10,000 gift from Meijer.

Kooienga, who retired at 70, has made the cart her full-time mission.

"I want to continue doing this. I want to continue being a hope and encouragement to people, because that's what we're supposed to do."

Kooienga hopes to expand the Lemonaid Cart operation to other medical centers in the future.

As the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Month, Kooienga receives a $250 prize.

To learn more about The Lemonaid Cart, visit the nonprofit's website or Facebook page.

Know someone who should be featured next month? Nominate them here.

Meet Vinny May, our December 2025 Pay it Forward Person of the Month.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube