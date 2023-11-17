Hero's Corner: Navy veteran opens drop-in center for all vets

KENTWOOD, Mich. — After eleven years serving in the Navy, Reggie Howard has found a new mission to help veterans in West Michigan.

Howard founded Hero's Corner, a drop-in center with a safe, sober environment where all veterans are welcome.

"I was really disturbed by how high our suicide rate was. I was really disturbed by the way that when I talked to veterans, how they felt like nobody cared and how they felt alone," explained Howard. "I knew that we wanted to do more. I said, it's got to be something that's life-changing... that we could do to help."

The idea to create Hero's Corner came as Howard fought his own battle against alcohol abuse after leaving the Navy.

Now 16 years sober, he decided he wanted to do something to give back.

Morning meetings and networking with other veterans paved the way for Hero's Corner to open in August 2023, inside a building located on the corner of 48th Street and Eastern Avenue in Kentwood.

It's a place where veterans can mingle, swap stories, play games, and watch TV together.

"It's just like having a family at home. You get close. You get warm. You've learned to care about the other people, about their children, their family. Their past, hopefully, their future, said Don Kramer, a Vietnam veteran. "It's an awesome place. It really is."

Howard said work is underway to renovate a room that will be solely for women veterans.

In the future, he hopes to add a shuttle van to be able to pick up and drop off veterans in need of a ride.

"This is the greatest opportunity I ever been given in my life to help veterans," Howard told FOX 17 News. "If we can save one veteran's life, by giving them something to get up in the morning, to start the day off with something different... I feel like I've done my job."

Hero's Corner is located at 4809 Eastern Avenue SE, Kentwood, Michigan.

As the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Month, Howard receives a $550 prize.

