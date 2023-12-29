'Costco for nonprofits': The StoreHouse helps charities, schools in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At The StoreHouse in Grand Rapids you'll find stocked shelves and supplies constantly coming in.

From clothing to bedding, to school supplies, the massive warehouse on the northeast side is offering up some of the deals for schools and nonprofits.

"We're kind of like a Costco for nonprofits," explained Jessica Johns, co-founder of The StoreHouse. "Seven years ago, we started with the first year five members. This year, including our schools... we'll be close to 450 members."

Membership is free, allowing schools and nonprofits access to free and greatly reduced goods to help others.

"We bring it in for about 1% retail and turn it over for about 2%. Retail," Johns said. "So, if you can envision what something that would cost $100 in a store costs $2."

The mother and former teacher had a vision to help the community by beginning a small pantry at her church.

The pantry, offering simple necessities, highlighted the need to do more.

"Started really investigating that and realized, yes, it was a need," Johns told FOX 17 News. "But, it was also a gap that was felt amongst many organizations who are trying to provide these resources."

By September 2016, The StoreHouse became an official nonprofit.

The operation has grown over the years thanks to Johns, her co-founder, community support, and generous sponsors.

"It's the concept of what God does. I believe that you know, He says when all of the resources get gathered into one place, He blesses it to exponentially benefit the communities that it impacts," she said. "It's really positioned not to be a warehouse that holds and stores things, but to be something that, you know, escalates things and causes things to expand and grow."

