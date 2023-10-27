'Beyond grateful': Girl has new adaptable van thanks to grandfather, generous donors

HUDSONVILLE, Mich — Enna Groot has a new adaptable van to get around this fall, thanks to a fundraiser that began over the summer.

Bob Groot, Enna's grandfather, took part in a bike ride across the state of Iowa to raise money for the van.

Donations came in during the ride and through a GoFundMe page.

"We were able to raise over $59,000 which just absolutely blew us away," said Bob Goot. "Unbelievable. And the money came from family, from neighbors, from schoolmates, from [my son's] teachers back when he was in school, from across the country. Unbelievable. The money poured out...We're very, very thankful."

Enna has spina bifida. Lifting the third grader in and out of the family vehicle had become challenging for Enna's parents.

The family was surprised with the new van on Thursday.

Courtesy: Andy Vandenberg

"We are so beyond beyond grateful and beyond blessed," said Nycki Groot, Enna's mother. "I mean, it's something we honestly never imagined... the real heroes behind the fundraiser are definitely not us. They're the people that supported us. And just with love, support kindness. I mean, we can't say thank you enough."

The Groots are grateful to Lori's Voice, a nonprofit helping Michigan families with special needs children, for facilitating the fundraiser.

Enna's parents are thrilled with the new addition and how it will improve her life.

Courtesy: Andy Vandenberg

"In the future, she will be able to remove the front seat and add some adaptions to it and she will be able to drive it if that's what she wants," explained Jordan Groot, Enna's dad. "So that's the goal is her independence."

Bob Groot, who rode more than 500 miles for the July fundraiser, is thankful to be able to help.

"I enjoy bicycling. And so it was just a great opportunity. And it was a it was a good attention-getter. Just to get people interested... it was fun and hard work at the same time."

He continued, "Having a child with special needs is not a calling you plan on. It takes a lot of work, takes a lot of love, takes a lot of extra time. It takes a lot of doctor's appointments and everything and I'm very proud of my kids."

To donate to help the family, head to this GoFundMe page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube