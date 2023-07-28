Man biking 500 miles to raise money for granddaughter's adaptable van

HUDSONVILLE, Mich — Bob Groot has set off on a massive bike ride with an even bigger goal: raising $70,000 to get his granddaughter with special needs an adaptable van.

The 69-year-old is currently taking part in RAGBRAI 2023, riding across the state of Iowa from Sioux City to Davenport.

"My granddaughter Enna, which is my son's middle daughter, she was born with Spina Bifida eight years ago," Groot told FOX 17 News. "As she's been getting older, you can just see that getting her in and out of the van has been getting challenging. She's heavier. And it's hard on mom and dad."

A new van would be a game-changer for Jordan and Nycki Groot as they deal with the challenges of Enna's condition.

"They call Spinal Bifida like the snowflake disease, because even though there's similarities to the kiddos... they're different, and everybody can be different," explained Nycki.

Jordan added, "She has minimal feeling and her thighs and then doesn't have any feeling from her legs down. So, she is wheelchair-bound. And she gets around everywhere...she scoots or she's in her chair."

The adaptable van they would like would be able to grow with Enna and give her more independence.

"We're hoping it's a real long-term," said Bob. "You know, right now it's for her, her going back and forth to school and doctor's appointments, but eventually to give her the freedom to be able to drive herself so that's what we're hoping and praying for."

Groot has partnered with Lori's Voice on the fundraiser. The nonprofit is dedicated to helping the families of special needs children across the state of Michigan.

So far, Groot said around $25,000 has been raised.

Through scorching heat and an average of 70 miles per day, he remains motivated by his goal and his granddaughter.

"She's quite a gal," he said. "Just hoping and praying that, you know, we'll touch the hearts of a lot of people."

Enna had a special message for Groot as the ride nears completion.

"I'd say that I love him. Thank you so much for doing this for me. That's what I would say," she told FOX 17 News.

To donate, visit Lori's Voice or GoFundMe.

This is the sixth time Groot has participated in RAGBRAI.

In the past, he's also used the ride to raise money for Lori's Voice and West Michigan Spina Bifida.

