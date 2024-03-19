"A big smile on their face makes my day" Veteran helping disabled vets

JOHNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A veteran who saw the struggle of his fellow former service members is offering a unique method of therapy for veterans.

Bill Thick Jr. founded Camp Bright Bird, a Marshall-based nonprofit that serves disabled veterans. He recruits veterans to help raise pheasants, then organizes a hunt for the colorful birds.

"A lot of the organizations revolve around a bar. And we don't want to be like that," Thick told FOX 17.

Founded in 2022, Camp Bright Bird has hosted two hunts already, with a third already in the works.

"This year will be about 250 birds," said Thick. "That'll be eight birds per veteran to hunt and probably 50 60% of them actually escape and go live in the wild and benefit our environment."

Thick started Camp Bright Bird with fellow veteran Norman Mauldin, who Thick helped adjust to life after the military.

"He took it and took me in as an understudy. And it actually helped me deal with issues from being deployed," said Mauldin.

While being a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Camp Bright Bird is largely funded out of Thick's own pocket.

"Bill has actually shouldered probably 60 to 70% of the weight," Mauldin told FOX 17.

That's why Thick was nominated for the FOX 17 Pay it Forward Spotlight Award for Veterans. He is our March recipient.

"Well, thank you," Thick told FOX 17. "I'm really humbled and yeah, we're gonna keep trucking on."

The award that Thick says he truly works for is the one he sees on the faces of the people he helps.

"I really like to see veterans happy. So, yeah, seeing a big smile on their face makes my day."

Know someone who should be our next Pay It Forward Person of the Month? Nominate them here.

In April we will feature a healthcare worker who is paying it forward.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube