We’re Open: The Lighting Corner survives due to local support

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Many success stories begin with the founders of businesses setting up in their garages. In the case of The Lighting Corner, it was a basement.

“My mom started our business back in ‘84 in the basement of her house, which was on a corner, thus the name The Lighting Corner,” recalls current owner Scott Agers. ”My parents bought this building and we've done three expansions since then, and then beyond blessed for sure.”

Today, the Lighting Corner has two locations, one in Grandville and one in Grand Haven. And Agers credits the support of local customers who “still came and bought” during the pandemic.

In addition, he credits his store’s connections with the community. “Everywhere we go, we know somebody that we worked with, or still work with,” he says.

We're Open: Local support helps The Lighting Corner

Agers points to a wide network of electricians, builders, and designers that helps him and his staff provide help and services that customers don’t find in big box stores.

“It’s your house, it's your taste. I don't feel it matters what the trends are. It's your dollar, it's your home.”

“I don't care if you're buying a light bulb or if you're buying a whole house full of lights, you're an important customer to us.”

The Lighting Corner Grandville , 4269 Chicago Drive, Grandville 616-534-8560

The Lighting Corner Grand Haven , 1051 Jackson Street, Grand Haven 616-229-0162

We're Open: Tell us your story

See a list of places that are Open In West Michigan