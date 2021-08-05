Watch
We're Open

Actions

We’re Open: The Lighting Corner survives due to local support

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 9:46 AM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 09:46:03-04

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Many success stories begin with the founders of businesses setting up in their garages. In the case of The Lighting Corner, it was a basement.

“My mom started our business back in ‘84 in the basement of her house, which was on a corner, thus the name The Lighting Corner,” recalls current owner Scott Agers. ”My parents bought this building and we've done three expansions since then, and then beyond blessed for sure.”

Today, the Lighting Corner has two locations, one in Grandville and one in Grand Haven. And Agers credits the support of local customers who “still came and bought” during the pandemic.

In addition, he credits his store’s connections with the community. “Everywhere we go, we know somebody that we worked with, or still work with,” he says.

We're Open: Local support helps The Lighting Corner

Agers points to a wide network of electricians, builders, and designers that helps him and his staff provide help and services that customers don’t find in big box stores.

“It’s your house, it's your taste. I don't feel it matters what the trends are. It's your dollar, it's your home.”

“I don't care if you're buying a light bulb or if you're buying a whole house full of lights, you're an important customer to us.”

The Lighting Corner Grandville, 4269 Chicago Drive, Grandville 616-534-8560
The Lighting Corner Grand Haven, 1051 Jackson Street, Grand Haven 616-229-0162

We're Open: Tell us your story
See a list of places that are Open In West Michigan

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We're Open for the Holidays West Michigan: Find a Local Business or Restaurant to Support

Allegan Area Chamber of Commerce Allendale Area Chamber of Commerce Byron Center Chamber of Commerce Caledonia Area Chamber of Commerce Carry Out Michigan Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Dining at a Distance: Grand Rapids Experience Grand Rapids: Carry-out and Delivery Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses Grand Rapids Chamber Grandville Jenison Chamber of Commerce Greenville Chamber of Commerce Hudsonville Area Chamber of Commerce Local First Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce Otsego Plainwell Chamber of Commerce Pure Michigan Business Connect River Country Chamber of Commerce Rockford Chamber of Commerce Southwest Michigan First Sparta Chamber of Commerce #TakeoutTuesday Wayland Area Chamber of Commerce West Michigan Asian American Association West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce