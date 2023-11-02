Wyoming mayor charged in 2020 fake elector scheme to appear in court this morning

LANSING, Mich. — The mayor of Wyoming is back in court this morning in Lansing in the 2020 fake elector scheme.

Wyoming Mayor Kent Vanderwood will stand before a judge in a preliminary hearing on Thursday for his charges in the case.

The judge will hear arguments from both sides and then make the decision on whether there is enough evidence to move it forward through the court.

Mayor Vanderwood is one of 16 people who has been charged by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

He faces eight felonies ranging from conspiracy to commit forgery to election forgery.

Constituents in the City of Wyoming have been calling for him to step down from his mayoral position since August.

Vanderwood's attorney has said he will not voluntarily recuse himself and looks forward to being vindicated in Ingham County.

Vanderwood is set to appear in a Lansing District Court at 10 a.m.

