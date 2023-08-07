WATCH LIVE: First Wyoming City Council meeting since mayor was charged as fake elector

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming City Council is set to meet on Monday. It will be the first time that Wyoming Mayor Kent Vanderwood will address the public after being charged as a fake elector in the 2020 election.

Members of The Democracy Coalition plan to attend the meeting. They are also planning to formally ask Mayor Vanderwood to resign.

Last week, Vanderwood’s attorney released a statement saying that the mayor will not voluntarily recuse himself, and looks forward to being vindicated in Ingham County.

Mayor Vanderwood is one of 16 people who has been charged by the attorney general’s office in the fake elector scheme. Each of them is facing eight felonies. If convicted, they could spend up to 85 years behind bars.

The meeting can be watched below:

