AG Nessel charges 16 with conspiracy to overturn 2020 election

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says 16 people have been charged for their alleged roles as false electors in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.

Nessel’s office says two of those people are from West Michigan. One of them is 69-year-old Kent Vanderwood. The other is 81-year-old Rose Rook from Paw Paw.

We’re told all 16 suspects were charged with the following:



Conspiracy to commit forgery (x1)

Forgery (x2)

Conspiracy to commit uttering and publishing (x1)

Uttering and publishing (x1)

Conspiracy to commit election law forgery (x1)

Election law forgery (x2)

They all face a maximum of 85 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

“The false electors’ actions undermined the public’s faith in the integrity of our elections and, we believe, also plainly violated the laws by which we administer our elections in Michigan,” says Nessel. "My department has prosecuted numerous cases of election law violations throughout my tenure, and it would be malfeasance of the greatest magnitude if my department failed to act here in the face of overwhelming evidence of an organized effort to circumvent the lawfully cast ballots of millions of Michigan voters in a presidential election.”

The suspects allegedly met in secret below the Republican Party headquarters on Dec. 14, 2022 and signed numerous certificates declaring to act as “duly elected and qualified electors for President and Vice President of the United States of America for the State of Michigan,” according to the state.

We’re told those certificates were later sent to the U.S. Senate and National Archives in an attempt to grant the state’s electoral votes to their preferred candidate over the candidate who won the state.

The allegations remain under investigation and may lead to additional suspects in the case, Nessel's office explains.

No court dates have been scheduled yet.

