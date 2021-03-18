Pinky’s Place explains next mission after passing of 'Pinky'

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The woman for whom Pinky’s Place was named has passed away at the age of 84. Bertha “Bert” “Pinky” Anderson battled dementia for 13 years, and is the inspiration for Pinky’s Place and Pinky’s Palace.

Pinky’s Place is an antique and artisan market in Comstock Park with 130 different booths, affectionately known as a “what not shop,” offering an endless supply of different items for sale. The store serves as a hub for Pinky’s Palace, an organization that helps other families in Kent County affected by dementia.

Pinky’s daughter, Debbie Myszka, told FOX 17 Wednesday about the first night her mother had to go to a facility to help with her battle. “I promised her that night that we would do something to carry on her mission of always helping people," says Myszka. "Didn’t know what it was going to be or how it would come about, but we were going to do something. A year later, and [after] a lot of pondering, we decided to open the nonprofit called Pinky’s Palace in her honor.”

“We provide them with anything they need, any kind of support. Books, support groups, personal hygiene items, anything they may need to keep their loved one at home for as long as possible. We are here for the community, we are here to help families, to help them walk down that long journey that we walked down, not knowing what to expect or what to do,” Myszka explained about her business, where 100 percent of the proceeds go to the nonprofit.

Myszka told FOX 17 their end goal is to have an assisted living facility on their nine acres of property behind their store, called Pinky’s Village, to help and house dementia patients.

Pinky’s Place is located at 4790 Alpine Avenue in Comstock Park, and is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For help, or if you’d like to help, just stop in or call them at 616-419-4421.

