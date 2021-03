COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Bert Anderson, better known as Pinky from Pinky's Place, an antique and artisan market in Grand Rapids, has passed away.

Pinky died following a 13-year battle with dementia, as confirmed by Pinkys's Place's Facebook page.

You can visit Pinky's Place in Comstock Park, located on 4790 Alpine Ave NW in Comstock Park.