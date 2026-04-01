Marine veteran helping others through Volunteers of America program

Veterans who have left the service can have a hard time finding a purpose in life moving forward, which can lead to a dark place for many.

Dustin Curtis, a Marine Corps veteran, found his purpose by guiding others.

When Curtis got out of the Marine Corps, he struggled in a big way, like many other veterans.

"Alcohol, opiates and depression, hopelessness, PTSD," Curtis said.

WATCH: Marine veteran helping other veterans through Volunteers of America

Marine veteran Dustin Curtis helping fellow veterans through the Volunteers of America SERV program.

He found it difficult to find a purpose until Volunteers of America and the SERV program found him. He joined the organization to help other veterans facing familiar difficulties.

"I started this line of work as a certified peer support specialist, and that really, really helped me in my own recovery," Curtis said.

Over three years, he moved through the ranks to case management and is now the assistant program manager, helping oversee the program.

"It's just really benefited me, personally and professionally," Curtis said.

It is heavy work for Curtis and his team. SERV stands for Suicide Prevention, Engagement Referral for Veterans.

Susanna Rickman, a case manager with Volunteers of America Michigan, works alongside Curtis.

"At the end of the night, I get to go home to a home in a bed, and they don't and you do think about that sometimes. You know, when you're cozy eating your dinner, you think, what are they eating?" Rickman said.

Caleb Guerra, another case manager on the team, also works closely with Curtis.

"Dustin has a very special place in my heart because I was a participant as working with him. So I know that it's not just something that the love and the passion the hard work isn't just for his co workers, and you know, the ones that he's over, but it truly does extend to each and every veteran," Guerra said.

Rickman immediately thought of Curtis when she saw the Spotlight Award series.

"You were nominated and selected pay it forward. Spotlight Award winner for veterans. That is so awesome," Rickman said.

"Wow, now I know why I needed to be here. That makes sense. Absolutely. That is amazing. Thank you so much," Curtis said.

Curtis hopes other veterans in need will find the same support through SERV's outreach or by making the call.

"It fills my spirit up, and I can't ask for anything more," Curtis said.

To honor his service, FOX 17 named Dustin Curtis as the Pay It Forward Spotlight Award for Veterans winner in March.

Know someone who should be our next Pay It Forward Person of the Month? Nominate them here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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