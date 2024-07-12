2024 August Primary Ballot Guide

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 is when voters in Michigan head to the polls to decide who should be their party's nominee in many races for November's General Election. There are also a number of local initiatives.

Here's a look at some of the key races on the ballot.

U.S. Senate

One of Michigan's two seats in the U.S. Senate is up for a new six-year term. Current Senator Debbie Stabenow, who first took office in 2001, is retiring from public service. For August, there are multiple candidates running for the Democratic and Republican nominations for the seat.

Democratic candidates:

Hill Harper

Elissa Slotkin

Republican candidates:

Mike Rogers

Justin Amash

Sandy Pensler

Sherry O’Donnell

Other candidates who do not face a primary challenge in their party or are running as independent candidate will not appear on the August ballot.

U.S. House of Representatives

Every seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is up for a new 2-year term. Four members of the House represent parts of West Michigan.

District 2

This seat represents all of Barry, Ionia, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo, and Oceana counties along with parts of Kent, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties. There is one Democrat and one Republican running for the seat.

Democratic candidate:

Michael Lynch

Republican candidate:

John Moolenaar (Incumbent)

District 3

This seat represents part of Kent, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties. There are two Democrats and two Republicans running for the seat.

Democratic candidates:

Hillary Scholten (Incumbent)

Salim Al-Shatel

Republican candidates:

Paul Hudson

Michael J. Markey, Jr.

District 4

This seat represents all of Allegan, Berrien, and Van Buren counties along with parts of Kalamazoo and Ottawa counties. There is one Democrat and two Republicans running for the seat.

Democratic candidates:

Jessica Swartz

Republican candidates:

Bill Huizenga (Incumbent)

Brendan Muir

DISTRICT 5

This seat represents Branch, Cass, and St. Joseph counties along with parts of Kalamazoo County. There is one Democrat and one Republican running for the seat.

Democratic candidate:

Libbi Urban

Republican candidate:

Tim Walberg (Incumbent)

Michigan House of Repsentatives

All seats in the state House of Representatives are up for election in 2024. State lawmakers are term-limited to serving a total of 12 years, whether that be in the house or senate.

35th District represents all of Branch, Hillsdale counties plus the City of Hudson in Lenawee County. Current Rep. Andrew Fink (R) is not seeking re-election after serving just one term.

Democratic candidate

Don Hicks (D)

Republican candidates

Tom Matthew (R)

Adam Stockford (R)

Jennifer Wortz (R)

36th District represents all of St. Joseph County and the majority of Cass County, minus Wayne Township and the City of Dowagiac.

Democratic candidate

Erin L. Schultes (D)

Republican candidates

Steve Carra (R) (Incumbent)

Michael Malmborg (R)

Frank Perez (R)

37th District represents most of Berrien County, minus the lakeshore, along with Cass County's Wayne Township and the City of Dowagiac.

Democratic candidate

Angela Jones (D)

Republican candidate

Brad Paquette (R) (Incumbent)

38th District represents the lakeshore communities from the state border in Berrien County through Van Buren County and into Allegan County, including the cities of Benton Harbor, South Haven, and Saugatuck.

Democratic candidate

Joey Andrews (D) (Incumbent)

Republican candidate

George Lucas (R)

Kevin Whiteford (R)

39th District represents the majority of Van Buren County along with portions of Berrien and Allegan counties.

Democratic candidates

Jared Polonowski (D)

Kerry Tapper (D)

Republican candidates

Richard Overton (R)

Pauline Wendzel (R) (Incumbent)

40th District represents a portion of Kalamazoo County including the City of Portage, Texas Township, and Oshtemo Township. Current Rep. Christine Morse (D) did not file to run for re-election.

Democratic candidates

Lisa Brayton (D)

Matt Longjohn (D)

Republican candidate

Kelly Sackett (R)

41st District represents the City of Kalamazoo and Kalamazoo Township.

Democratic candidate

Julie M. Rogers (D) (Incumbent)

Republican candidates

Terry Haines (R)

Nicole Sabel (R)

42nd District represents a large amount of Kalamazoo County and a small portion of Allegan County, including Schoolcraft, Vicksburg, Plainwell, and Otsego.

Democratic candidate

Austin Marsman (D)

Republican candidates

Rich Cutshaw (R)

Matt Hall (R) (Incumbent)

43rd District represents a large portion of Allegan County plus portions of Barry, Eaton, and Ottawa counties, including the City of Allegan, Fennville, and Wayland.

Democratic candidate

Danene Shumaker (D)

Republican candidate

Rachelle Smit (R) (Incumbent)

44th District represents part of Calhoun County, including the cities of Battle Creek, Springfield, and Albion.

Democratic candidate

Jim Haadsma (D) (Incumbent)

Republican candidates

Steve Frisbie (R)

Alexander W. Harris (R)

Just Shotts (R)

45th District represents the majority of Calhoun County, with portions of Kalamazoo and Jackson counties.

Democratic candidate

Doug Murch (D)

Republican candidate

Sarah Lightner (R) (Incumbent)

78th District represents the majority of Ionia County along with portions of Barry, Eaton, and Kent counties, including the cities of Hastings, Ionia, Lowell, and Portland.

Democratic candidate

Christine Terpening (D)

Republican candidate

Gina Johnsen (R) (Incumbent)

79th District represents portions of Allegan, Barry, and Kent counites, including Byron Center, Caledonia, and Middleville.

Democratic candidate

Jason Rubin (D)

Republican candidate

Angela Rigas (R) (Incumbent)

80th District represents Cascade Township, East Grand Rapids, and Kentwood.

Democratic candidate

Phil Skaggs (D) (Incumbent)

Republican candidate

Bill Sage (R)

81st District represents parts of Ada, Grand Rapids and Plainfield townships along with the northeast side of the City of Grand Rapids. Current Rep. Rachel Hood (D) is not running for re-election.

Democratic candidate

Stephen Wooden (D)

Republican candidate

Jordan Youngquist (R)

82nd District represents the southeast side of Grand Rapids and a small portion of Wyoming.

Democratic candidate

Kristian Grant (D) (Incumbent)

Republican candidate

Ryan Malinoski (R)

83rd District represents the majority of Wyoming and a small portion of Grand Rapids.

Democratic candidate

John Fitzgerald (D)

Republican candidate

Tommy Brann (R) (Incumbent)

84th District represents the west side of Grand Rapids along with Grandville and Walker.

Democratic candidates

Carol Glanville (D) (Incumbent)

Justin Rackham (D)

Republican candidate

Ben June (R)

85th District represents a portion of Ottawa County including Hudsonville and Zeeland.

Democratic candidate

Marcia Mansaray (D)

Republican candidate

Bradley Slagh (R) (Incumbent)

86th District represents a portion of Allegan and Ottawa counties, including the city of Holland.

Democratic candidate

Abby Klomparens (D)

Republican candidate

Nancy DeBoer (R) (Incumbent)

87th District represents a portion of Muskegon County, including the cities of Muskegon, Muskegon Heights, and North Muskegon.

Democratic candidate

William Snyder (D) (Incumbent)

Republican candidate

Cody Chipman (R)

88th District represents portions of Muskegon and Ottawa counties, including the cities of Grand Haven and Norton Shores.

Democratic candidate

Tim Meyer (D)

Republican candidate

Greg VanWoerkom (R) (Incumbent)

89th District represents parts of Kent, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties, including the cities of Allendale, Coopersville, Kent City, and Ravenna.

Democratic candidate

Lois E. Maassen (D)

Republican candidate

Luke Meerman (R) (Incumbent)

90th District represents a large portion of Kent County, including Rockford and Sparta.

Democratic candidate

William J. Higgins (D)

Republican candidate

Bryan Posthumus (R) (Incumbent)

91st District represents a large portion of Montcalm County along with parts of Ionia and Kent counties, including Belding, Cedar Springs, Greenville, Howard City, and Stanton.

Democratic candidate

Jason A. Dillingham (D)

Republican candidate

Pat Outman (R) (Incumbent)

93rd District represents small portions of Ionia and Montcalm counties along with Clinton, Gratiot, and Saginaw counties. Current Rep. Graham Filler (R) is not running for re-election.

Democratic candidate

Kevin C. Seamon (D)

Republican candidate

Tim Kelly (R)

100th District represents the whole of Mecosta and Osceola counties plus parts of Clare and Lake counties.

Democratic candidates

Jamie McClendon (D)

Tracy Ruell (D)

Republican candidate

Tom Kunse (R) (Incumbent)

101st District represents the full breadth of Newaygo County along with parts of Lake, Mason, Oceana, and Wexford counties.

Democratic candidate

Christopher R. Crain (D)

Republican candidates

Joseph D. Fox (R) (Incumbent)

Brandon Scott McDonald (R)

102nd District represents parts of Manistee, Mason, Muskegon, and Oceana counties, including Hart, Ludington, Manistee, Montague, and Whitehall.

Democratic candidate

Kathy Pelleran-Mahoney (D)

Republican candidate

Curt VanderWall (R) (Incumbent)

Here's look at the county-wide races and some of the key local contests we're highlighting this August.

ALLEGAN COUNTY

9-1-1 Operating Surcharge

Funding for 9-1-1 emergency calls in Allegan County is in part provided through a surcharge of $3.00 on monthly bills of phone lines and cell phones assigned to county residents. Voters can decide to continue that surcharge through 2035.

Road Resurfacing and Reconstruction Millage Renewal

Allegan County is requesting voters approve a merge existing and expired millages into a new 2.0 millage on all taxable properties to fund road projects. This six-year proposal is expected to raise more than $6 million annually.

BARRY COUNTY

Older Citizen Services Millage Renewal

The Barry County Commission on Aging receives funding through a tax on property. Now the county is asking voters to increase the millage rate, hoping to provide more than $1.5 million a year through 2029.

BRANCH COUNTY

Commission on Aging Millage Renewal

Branch County is asking voters to extend an existing millage that funds the Commission on Aging for another 5 years. It is expected to provide more than $860,000 annually.

Branch Area Transit Authority Millage Increase

A transportation system that provides assistance to elderly and disabled persons is requesting an expiring millage be renewed and increased by .01 mills for its funding. If approved the tax is expected to provide more than $600,000 each year through 2029.

BERRIEN COUNTY

Senior Centers Millage Renewal

Berrien County provides funding to senior centers through a millage that expires at the end of this year. Voters could extend the millage through 2028, providing more than $3 million each year.

Law Enforcement and Public Safety Millage Renewal

Public Safety agencies in Berrien County use millage funding to support anti-drug policing, education, and treatment. A renewal would continue to provide roughly $3.6 million each year through 2030.

9-1-1 Emergency System Millage Renewal

Voters in Berrien County can decide whether to continue funding the 9-1-1 system through a 6-year extension of a millage that provides more than $4.6 million annually.

CALHOUN COUNTY

Parks Millage Renewal

Calhoun County voters are being asked to renew a millage funding county parks at its original .2 mills rate. The 5-year extension could provided more than $911,000 annually.

CASS COUNTY

Drug Enforcement Millage Renewal

Efforts to track down, arrest, and prosecutor illegal drug activity currently receives more than $1.3 million annually through a millage. Voters could continue that tax for another 4 years.

Services to Older Citizens Millage Renewal

Cass County seniors receive help through the county's Council on Aging thanks to funding from an expiring millage. The renewal would extend that millage through 2028, providing more than $2.9 million year year.

IONIA COUNTY

*There are no county-wide races of note in Ionia County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

Senior Millage Renewal

A millage provides funding for senior services is up for a 6-year renewal that could provide more than $3.6 million annually.

KENT COUNTY

Grand Rapids Mayor

Rosalynn Bliss is term-limited after 9 years as Mayor of Grand Rapids. The city moved the elections for city commissioners from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years, giving Bliss an extra year before being forced out of office. All city commission seats are non-partisan. Candidates elected for mayor or a city commissioner seat would serve a 4-year term.



David LaGrand

Senita Lenear

Hailey Lynch-Bastion

Steve Owens

Grand Rapids 1st Ward Commissioner

Alicia Marie Belchak

Melanie Droski

Mike Fassbender

Dean Pacific

Grand Rapids 3rd Ward Commissioner

Joyce Priscilla Gipson

Bing Goei

Reggie Howard

Marshall Kilgore

John Krajewski

Al Willis

Kent County Ready By Five Early Childhood Millage

A six year millage to provide funding for services for children from birth through age 5, including education and childcare. Yearly estimated funding level is $8.7 million.

Kent County Sports and Entertainment Facilities Proposal

Voters will decide if Kent County can increase the current tax on short-term rentals from 5% to 8%. A short-term rental is defined as a stay of less than 30 consecutive days. Money raised by the increased tax would go towards arenas, stadiums, aquariums, and sports complexes.

Kent District Library Millage Renewal

The Kent District Library is asking voters to renew a current millage for a 1-year extension. The renewal would be at a 1.1 mills, lower than the current 1.28 mills.

MECOSTA COUNTY

Fixed Millage Limitations

Mecosta County is asking voters to set limits for how much the local governments and the school districts can tax local properties for the next 10 years. Those limits could only be exceeded through the approval of voters.

9-1-1 Emergency Service System Funding Surcharge Renewal

A $3.00 surcharge on phone bills is set to expire at the start of 2027, but county officials are asking voters to extend it for an undisclosed amount of time.

MONTCALM COUNTY

Department of Veteran's Affairs Millage Renewal

The County provides support and assistance to Veterans through an expiring millage which voters can extend for another 4 years. It could provide more than $580,000 annually.

Ambulance and Medical First Response Services Millage Renewal

Emergency ambulance services are in part funded by a millage which Montcalm County seeks to extend through 2028. The millage would generate more than $1.7 million each year.

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Activities or Services for Older Persons Millage Renewal

Muskegon County wants to restore a millage that expired in 2023 to fund services for older adults. The 8-year millage is expected to collect roughly $2.6 million annually.

NEWAYGO COUNTY

*There are no county-wide proposals on the August 2024 ballot.

OTTAWA COUNTY

All eleven seats on the county's Board of Commissioners are up for a vote. New this election, all terms change from 2 years to 4 years long.

District 1 commissioner represents areas north of Holland, includind Port Sheldon and Olive townships along with parts of Park Township.

Democratic candidate

Danielle Smith

Republican candidates

James Barry

Gretchen Cosby (incumbent)

District 2 commissioner represents portions of Holland and Park townships.

Democratic candidate

Chris Kleinjans (incumbent)

Republican candidates

Lucy Ebel

Jordan Jorritsma

District 3 commissioner represents the City of Holland.

Democratic candidate

Doug Zylstra (Incumbent)

Republican candidates

Orlando Estrada

District 4 commissioner represents parts of Holland and Zeeland townships plus the City of Zeeland.

Democratic candidate

Chris Crothers

Republican candidates

Jacob Bonnema (incumbent)

District 5 commissioner represents Blendon and Jamestown townships, part of Zeeland Township, and the City of Hudsonville.

Democratic candidate

Jon Rabideau

Republican candidates

Joe Moss (incumbent)

Mark Northrup

District 6 commissioner represents southern precincts of Georgetown Township.

Democratic candidate

Michelle Dieleman

Republican candidates

Shawn Haff

Kendra Wenzel (incumbent)

District 7 commissioner represents northern precincts of Georgetown Township. Current commissioner Rebekah Curran is not seeking re-election.

Democratic candidate

Heather Majestic

Republican candidates

Rachel Atwood

John Teeples

District 8 commissioner represents Allendale Township.

Democratic candidate

Rebecca Patrick

Republican candidates

David Lee Morren

Sylvia Rhodea (Incumbent)

District 9 commissioner represents Grand Haven and Robinson townships along with a small portion of Spring Lake Township.

Democratic candidate

Angela Stanford-Butler

Republican candidates

Roger Belknap (Incumbent)

Philip Kuyers

District 10 commissioner represents the cities of Ferrysburg and Grand Haven plus the majority of Spring Lake Township. Current commissioner Roger Bergman is not seeking re-election.

Democratic candidate

Oliver Shampine

Douglas VanBennekom

Republican candidates

Josh Brugger

Jason Koert

District 11 commissioner represents Chester, Crockery, Polkton, Tallmadge, and Wright townships plus the City of Coopersville.

Democratic candidate

Keith Courtade

Republican candidates

Sara Bajema

Allison Miedema (Incumbent)

Richard Van Dop

Ottawa County Prosecutor

Current prosecutor Lee Fisher is retiring at the end of his term. No Democratic candidates are running for the position.

Republican candidates

Sarah Matwiejczyk

Greg Todd

Ottawa County Sheriff

Sheriff Steve Kempker announced his retirement earlier this year. No Democratic candidates are running for the role.

Republican candidates

Eric DeBoer

Jon Anderson

Countywide Road Millage Proposal

Ottawa County is asking voters to renew a millage that funds road construction and maintenance for another 10 years. If approved, the tax would collect more than $7.1 million annually.

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY

Road Millage Renewal

Projects to build, restore, and maintain roads in St. Joseph County receive some funding through a millage expiring this year. Voters could extend that tax for 10 years, collecting nearly $2.5 million annually.

Commission on Aging Millage Renewal

The St. Joseph County Commission on Aging millage could be renewed for another 6 years, providing more than $1.8 million annually.

VAN BUREN COUNTY

9-1-1 Surcharge Renewal

Van Buren County Central Dispatch is able to answer 9-1-1 emergency calls through a $3.00 surcharge on resident's phone bills. Voters are being asked to renew the surcharge through 2029.

Road Millage Renewal

County and local road projects received some funding through a millage that expired in 2023. Now voters could bring the tax back for 4 years, collecting more than $3.8 million annually.

Public Transit Millage Renewal

Van Buren County wants to revive an expired millage to fund public transit services. The 4-year proposal would collect just under $1 million each year.

Veteran Services Millage Renewal

A millage that expired in 2023 could be brought back to fund services for military veterans. If approved it would provide nearly $400,000 each year through 2027.



