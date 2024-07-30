What the proposed hotel and lodging tax ballot proposal means for people in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Next Tuesday, Aug. 6, Kent County voters will head to the polls and decide on a proposed lodging tax increase. If approved, the tax rate on short-term room rentals would increase from 5% to 8%.

This would mean the cost to book a hotel room anywhere in Kent County would be slightly more expensive.

The revenue generated from the increased tax would help fund several major projects on the county’s horizon, including the proposed aquarium, soccer stadium and the Acrisure Amphitheater.

This is the language Kent County voters will see on their ballots come Tuesday:

“Shall Kent County increase the rate at which the excise tax is levied on all persons engaged in the business of providing rooms for lodging purposes to guests staying less than 30 consecutive days under public act 263 of 1974 as amended from 5% to 8% of the total charge for accommodations to be used for allowable uses including financing of the acquisition, construction, improvement, enlargement, repair, or maintenance of stadiums, arenas, sports complexes, and aquariums starting January 1, 2025 and terminating on the same day as the county ordinance enacted under Public Act 263 of 1974 as amended.”

Proponents of the measure say it would go a long way in pushing forward the county’s plans.

"We want this community to continue to welcome people from all over the world," says Janet Korn with Experience GR. "A variety of different activities and experiences really help to do that."

Joshua Lunger, VP of Government Affairs at the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce, adds, "I think a lot of folks are a little bit confused, thinking that their taxes are gonna go up."

However, he notes that "roughly 90% of the revenue from last year came from residents outside of the Kent County, Battle Creek or the Kalamazoo area.”

It's a refrain supporters have taken to; it's other people's money paying for our community's assets.

The increased tax would only affect those booking hotel rooms or short-term rentals in Kent County.

As Lunger explains, "There's a reason a lot of hotels here in Kent County have been supportive of this, and that's because it's actually gonna be more heads in beds."

A billboard just off Plainfield Avenue showcases the potential divide going into next Tuesday's vote.

On one side, there is a colorful push for a "yes" vote, while on the other, a somewhat vague proposal says: “No new taxes. No hotel taxes. Vote NO August 6th.”

