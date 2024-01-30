Ottawa Co. Sheriff Steve Kempker to retire after 35 years

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Sheriff Steve Kempker announced he plans to retire from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) this year.

We’re told Sheriff Kempker spent 35 years with the department. He served as sheriff for the last seven years.

He plans to spend more time with his family and pursue other interests within the county.

“It has been an honor and privilege to be able to work with so many talented and dedicated professionals over the years,” says Sheriff Kempker. “They are dedicated to serving our communities to provide safe and secure environments, providing quality and professional law enforcement services while keeping the victims of crime as their focus.”

Sheriff Kempker extends his gratitude to Undersheriff Valerie Weiss and his Command Team for their professionalism and commitment to the department.

