GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A long-time Congressman representing Michigan's 8th District is hoping return to politics in the U.S. Senate.

Mike Rogers is one of the four Republican candidates looking to ultimately fill the vacancy left behind by Debbie Stabenow, who's held that seat since 2001.

Rogers is a Michigan native, born in Livingston County in 1963. He started off his political career in the state Senate, serving in Lansing from 1995 to 2001. From there, he was elected to his position in the U.S. House, where he was in office from 2001 to 2015.

The Trump-backed candidate sat down with FOX 17 to discuss his run for the U.S. Senate and why he said he deserves your vote come August 6th.

*Below is a transcript of the interview. It has been edited for clarity. This conversation took place on June 28. The full interview can be found at the bottom of the article.*

SENATE SPOTLIGHT: Trump-endorsed Mike Rogers eyeing return to Washington, D.C.

You began your political career in the 90s in the state Senate, then you made a move to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2001 — a position you retired from in 2015. That was nine years ago. What have you been doing since then, and why make a political comeback to the U.S. Senate specifically?

"So I went out and got into business, cybersecurity mainly. I have cybersecurity expertise. So, I've been working with small companies, try to make them bigger companies to protect data, to protect your own personal network and business networks from the from Chinese hackers, and Russian hackers and Iranian hackers. So, I have a passion for that. Certainly, that was important. I did a little media upfront on when I got out and enjoyed that. I was actually the executive producer of a show that ran called Declassified: Untold Stories of American Spies. I had fun doing it. All of that was great. But, you know, we have a lot going on. So, our son is a Naval Academy graduate and a young naval officer. I'm worried about a the state of the military and the absolute disaster that we see internationally. I've never seen so many threats toward the United States in my entire time about worrying about national security. That got me motivated. Then you look at my all my family spread across Michigan here, having a hard time making their budget, going to get the groceries you need by the end of the month, their gas prices are up. The fact that we have an open border that has given us 10 million illegal immigrants. Illegal immigrant crime on the surge. Fentanyl, methamphetamine, you know, just drowning our communities, killing our kids, 3,000 last year in Michigan. I started thinking about all of these big problems, and thought, 'You know what, I've been there. I can walk in on the very first day and get to work at fixing these problems.'"

Why are you, Mike Rogers, the one to do it over the people you're running against?

"First of all, I have experience. I don't have to worry about on-the-job training. I don't have to go through a training class. When I walk in that first day, I am going to have the opportunity to work with colleagues that I've known from the past, build relationships that you absolutely have to do to get these big issues solved, and I've showed in my time in the United States Congress, back nine years ago, I could do that. I could do it in a way that actually accomplishes pretty important things for the country. Having, you know, Donald Trump, who I believe is going to win this election, being able to pick up the phone and work with him to solve the border, to solve the fact that we are paying all this money for groceries, and gasoline, and household goods. Young Americans can't buy homes right now. We have solutions for those. That's the difference. I know how to implement those. I think that's what puts me in a better place to get these things done."

Glad you bring up Donald Trump. You've received the endorsement from him. In a recent political ad, he said not only does he think you can win, but "win big." What is winning big look like for you, and how do you make that happen?

"I believe he was talking about the general election for this. We're well ahead in the primary. We're almost 30 points up in the primary today. So, we're going to continue to work the primary. We talked to a lot of primary voters about issues that are important to them, why we're the ones to actually accomplish that, and work with President Trump when he becomes President again to do that."

Watch the video below for Rogers' full answer:

SENATE SPOTLIGHT: Mike Rogers on why Trump thinks he will 'win big'

You have been the subject of scrutiny for a couple of different topics that I feel obligated to bring up. One of them is your residency, and the other one, the nominating petitions. I want to talk about the residency first. You've been living in Cape Coral in Florida until 2023. You purchased a home in White Lake Township a month before you registered to vote in Brighton Township. I just want to make sure we get it for the record. Where do you live?

"Right now, I'm in Brighton with the construction of the house. But you have to remember something. I've been a part of Michigan for over 40 years — longer than any other Republican in this race. I've been a part of Michigan. I've represented Michigan. My family's in Michigan. So, about two years ago, we thought maybe Florida was the way to go. But, we look back at family demands. Our family that is here, and what the government is doing to the people that I know and care about. My neighbors, my friends, my family in Michigan. So this isn't a residency issue as much as they want to kick up some dust about it."

So, Brighton Township?

"Well, no, it's Genoa Township. We'll move as soon as my house is complete. And if somebody said, 'Why White Lake?' I'm happy to tell you. That's where my extended family is."

I want to talk about your the nominating petition as well. It's not just with you, but also a couple of other candidates on the ballot for the August primary. Democrats have requested investigations into Justin Amash and Sandy Pensler, as well, over allegations of potential forgery. For you, specifically, a review of signatures by lawyers from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, as well as the Michigan Democratic Party, showed 23% of the signatures were from people not registered to vote in Michigan. You've denied that, but how how does that happen if it's not true?

"You answered your own question. Democrat lawyers with a Democrat committee making allegations. We're on the ballot. There is no contest to that. They're outside the window of that. I have full faith and confidence this is a Democrat ploy to try to draw confusion, number one. Number two, this is the new tactic for the Democrat Party. How do I deny voters the right to vote for somebody they want to vote for? So, they do really cheap tactics exactly like this to try to a give the perception something's wrong."

A lot of issues you bring up (about Michigan and America). How do you prioritize them?

"First, if we don't get every family, kind of, reoriented to be able to have their paycheck last to the end of the month — that's the most serious problem that families face today. I think having a guy like me that's been around the block, understanding how to do multiple things at once, already knowing who I pick up the phone and call when I get to Washington, D.C. means I can do more than one thing at a time."

Watch the video below for Rogers' full answer:

SENATE SPOTLIGHT Mike Rogers on prioritizing issues that need addressing

Last election, if not for Joe Biden getting another (voter) record himself, Donald Trump would have secured a second term. But this is a guy who just was convicted on 34 different counts, and it doesn't seem like it's changed his supporter base. Why do you think that is?

"I think it says more about the Democrats and how they're weaponizing the court system than it does about his supporter base. I get out around the state a lot. I talked to a lot of independents, talked to Democrats. They are concerned about what they see as cases that are politically motivated.

Watch the video below for Rogers' full answer:

SENATE SPOTLIGHT Mike Rogers on unwavering support for Trump despite felony convictions

What's your final message to the voters of West Michigan, and the state of Michigan, of why they should choose you?

"If you're worried about the wide open border, I have a policy to fix it. I'll work with Donald Trump to get that done. If you're worried about your gas prices, your grocery prices, the fact your kids can't get a mortgage to buy a house, help is on the way. I would love your vote. I would appreciate your support for getting this done. Remember, first day I get there, I can start to work on all of these issues that matter to your family and make sure that America is prosperous for the future and the future of your families as well."

If you'd like to watch the full conversation with Rogers, click the video below.

Republican Senate Candidate Mike Rogers (FULL INTERVIEW)

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 is primary election day in Michigan. For more information, you can check out FOX 17's complete Election Guide.

The latest election news is on FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube