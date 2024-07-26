SENATE SPOTLIGHT: Rep. Elissa Slotkin says we need a 'different generation'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The only female candidate you'll see on the primary ballot running for U.S. Senate is already working in Washington, D.C. in the U.S. House.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin is one of the two Democratic candidates looking to ultimately fill the vacancy left behind by Debbie Stabenow, who's held that seat since 2001.

Slotkin was elected in 2019 to represent what was then known as Michigan's 8th District, but has since been redrawn into Michigan's 7th District. That change happened in 2023. The district is centered in Lansing but covers parts of Detroit's outer northern and western suburbs.

Before politics, Slotkin was "recruited by the CIA to be a Middle East analyst, and within a year she was sent on the first of three tours in Iraq alongside the U.S. military," according to her campaign website.

That experience led her to work as a national security official. Slotkin "worked for President Bush as a member of his national security staff and was asked to stay on when President Obama took office," her website said.

She sat down with FOX 17 to discuss her run for the U.S. Senate and why she said she deserves your vote come August 6th.

The (U.S. Senate) seat is soon to be vacant because Senator Debbie Stabenow is going to be leaving. She's been there since 2001. So, clearly some big shoes to fill. How do you think they're gonna fit if you win that position?

"I mean, Debbie Stabenow, we owe a lot to her. She's been in office for 50 straight years in Michigan, and she's passing the torch, which is amazing. My goal is to do, kind of, one big thing. That's why I want to run for Senate. To me, no matter where you go, whether you're in West Michigan, or on the east side of the state, up north, it's gotten harder to get into and stay in the middle class and then beyond. So, I think it's a critical issue. It's one that is my son and my moon. I actually think, as a national security person, former CIA officer and Pentagon official, that the security issues now are here at home. Economic security. So, it's a motivating thing for me, in addition to just being a lifelong public servant and feeling like we need a new generation in Washington."

Security is top of mind for people, especially considering what just happened to President Trump, the assassination attempt. As a former national security official, how would you define the state of security in our country, and how would you go about addressing it?

"Obviously, it's a huge deal when we have an attempt on a former President's life. On anyone, any politician's life, but obviously, that was — well, we'll wait to see what actually happened. I think it's a point of inflection for the whole country that our rhetoric gets so heated and people start talking about the, you know, the opposite side of the aisle as an enemy. That's unacceptable. We can't do that. It's created a permissiveness of that violent speech around each other. So, we have to call it out whether it's on our side of the aisle or the other side of the aisle."

Easier said than done, especially in the political climate that we're in right now. How do you accomplish (unity) when it seems like we are as divisive as ever?

"First of all, everyone's responsible for their own behavior, their own actions, their own posts on social media. People need to check themselves and check others — friends, family, if they're doing something that's that kind of out of bounds. I always try to remember that our kids are watching what we're doing. They're learning every day from our behavior. Would we want our kids talking to another classmate the way we're talking to another parent on, you know, the softball field, kind of thing. I also think that, if you look at what people are stressed about, what keeps them up at night, regardless of what side of the aisle you're on, it comes from a core set of values. We all believe that you should work hard in this country, stay out of trouble and be able to do well and your kids do better. That's, like, American Dream 101. How we get there, we can differ, but I try to focus on that."

Your opponent in this primary, Hill Harper — how would you say that you guys are different?

"I don't like nasty politics. I don't like, you know, kind of attacking the other side. I focus on what I want to do. For me, a really important thing is I got into politic six years ago. I ran for the first time six years ago after having nothing to do, working for Democrats and Republicans, proudly — whoever was my Commander in Chief. I got in, and then you got to work. If you want to do this job right, you're out in your community, listening every single day, taking the pain and the stress from your community and turning that into action. There I have receipts. That's not something that you just wake up knowing how to do."

Let's say you make it past the primary. Looking ahead to the November election, the expected ballot is going to show you versus Mike Rogers. That's the presumptive opponent that you're going to have. We'll see what happens, but that's what the polls are showing right now. How would you view him as a potential opponent, and where do you think he stands on a lot of the same issues that you think are important?

"I think the most important thing is that the Mike Rogers of 2014, the last time he served, is not the Mike Rogers of 2024. He's really just done everything he could to get that Trump endorsement after years of criticizing him. I think his voting record speaks for himself. He was a 20-year politician between Lansing and in Washington. He voted to do things like privatize Medicare and Social Security. He voted in favor of the pharmaceutical industry over and over, and on an issue I feel very passionate about — protecting a woman's freedom to choose and make her own choices. He voted over and over again, not only to stop a woman being able to have an abortion for any reason, but also looking at things like IVF contraception. He's co-sponsored bills that just continue to take away women's freedoms. I just unambiguously can't support something like that in a decision-making role in Washington."

Talk to the people of Michigan — the voters. Why should they be voting for you in this primary?

"I'm Elissa Slotkin. I am trying to get to the U.S. Senate because I think we need a different generation that thinks differently, and works harder and approaches the job differently. For me, I believe that's an issue of substance and an issue of style."

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 is primary election day in Michigan. For more information, you can check out FOX 17's complete Election Guide.

