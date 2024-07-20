Watch Now
NewsNational PoliticsAmerica Votes

Actions

Sandy Pensler drops out of 2024 race for US Senate

Republican candidate Sandy Pensler has dropped out of the race for U.S. Senate. Pensler made the announcement at former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Grand Rapids Saturday evening.
Election 2024 Trump
Posted at 7:12 PM, Jul 20, 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Republican candidate Sandy Pensler has dropped out of the race for U.S. Senate.

Pensler made the announcement at Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Grand Rapids Saturday evening. Pensler endorsed Republican candidate Mike Rogers while on stage.

Pensler was one of several Republicans seeking to become the party nominee vying for the Senate seat by outgoing Sen. Debbie Stabenow. Justin Amash and Sherry O'Donnell are also on the Republican ticket.

Hill Harper and and Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin are on the Democratic Party ticket.

The primary election will be held Aug. 6.

Watch Pensler's announcement below:

Sandy Pensler drops out of 2024 race for US Senate
America-Votes-2024-1280x720.jpg

America Votes

2024 August Primary Ballot Guide

Zac Harmon
3:44 PM, Jul 12, 2024

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Election 2024: Michigan Voting Resources

Check if you're registered to vote How to register to vote Vote by mail: How to get your absentee ballot View a sample ballot