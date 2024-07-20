GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Republican candidate Sandy Pensler has dropped out of the race for U.S. Senate.

Pensler made the announcement at Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Grand Rapids Saturday evening. Pensler endorsed Republican candidate Mike Rogers while on stage.

Pensler was one of several Republicans seeking to become the party nominee vying for the Senate seat by outgoing Sen. Debbie Stabenow. Justin Amash and Sherry O'Donnell are also on the Republican ticket.

Hill Harper and and Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin are on the Democratic Party ticket.

The primary election will be held Aug. 6.

Watch Pensler's announcement below:

Sandy Pensler drops out of 2024 race for US Senate

