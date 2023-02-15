Watch Now
NewsMSU Shooting

Actions

WATCH LIVE: Students, community members gather for vigil at The Rock

img_5531.jpg
FOX 17
Michigan State University
img_5531.jpg
Posted at 5:32 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 17:48:04-05

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Following the mass shooting at Michigan State University on Monday, students are gathering in the heart of campus for a vigil.

Held at The Rock, the vigil is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Students marched from the Spartan Statue to the The Rock a half hour before.

Both Michigan State University leaders and students are expected to speak at the vigil.

MSU Students Sparty Walk

The university says that law enforcement will also be present at the event.

The Rock has been repainted multiple times since the shooting. It currently has the university’s logo and says “Always a Spartan," with names of the three students who were killed in the shooting painted underneath.

The vigil can be watched below:

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather