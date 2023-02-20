Petition calls for locks on all classroom doors at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A petition on Change.org calls for all doors on Michigan State University’s (MSU) campus to be outfitted with locks in the wake of last week’s deadly shooting.

The petition was started by someone who says they sheltered in place at Bessey Hall with dozens of other students when the shooting took place.

She says the classroom door had no locks and the door opened outward, making it difficult to fortify in an active shooter event.

"I am asking for signatures to put locks on every classroom door on this campus," writes the petition's author. "More ideal, scanned entry to each and every building. This is necessary to help students feel safe in an educational environment."

The petition had just under 1,500 signatures at time of writing.

