2 still critically hurt one week after MSU shooting

LANSING, Mich. — Officials at Michigan State University (MSU) have released another update on the conditions of the students who were hospitalized after last week’s mass shooting.

One student has been moved to “fair condition” while two others are in serious-but-stable condition, according to MSU Police & Public Safety.

Two students are still being treated for critical injuries at Sparrow Health Hospital.

UPDATE: @SparrowHealth has updated the conditions of the students in the hospital to the following: • 1 student is in fair condition • 2 students are in serious condition, but stable (1 was previously critical) • 2 students remain in critical condition pic.twitter.com/1VhJ6sjMeM — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 20, 2023

The shooting initially left all five who were hospitalized in critical condition.

