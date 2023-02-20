Watch Now
NewsMSU Shooting

Actions

2 still critically hurt one week after MSU shooting

Vigil at The Rock
Fox 17/Gould
Vigil at The Rock
Posted at 11:20 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 12:14:06-05

LANSING, Mich. — Officials at Michigan State University (MSU) have released another update on the conditions of the students who were hospitalized after last week’s mass shooting.

One student has been moved to “fair condition” while two others are in serious-but-stable condition, according to MSU Police & Public Safety.

Two students are still being treated for critical injuries at Sparrow Health Hospital.

The shooting initially left all five who were hospitalized in critical condition.

RELATED: Classes resume Monday at MSU

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather