Incoming storm forces Spartans to remove, preserve memorials commemorating lives lost in shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Another round of winter weather is headed to Michigan, so Spartans in East Lansing took the time Thursday to preserve what's left of the memorials on campus.

This follows the February 13 storm of violence on campus when a man shot and killed three students and hurt five others, before taking his own life.

The Spartans cleaning up Sparty statue Thursday came from every corner of the state: Menominee to Downriver, Hudsonville and beyond.

When FOX 17 talked with the students, they agree: they should not have had to be there.

But there they were, lovingly preserving mementos of the memorial for the university's museum.

MSU memorial items to be archived, reused

Flowers, thousands of them, will be composted. Then the compost will be used to plant a tree of life. A tree of life is planted each year to commemorate the Spartan lives lost. The tree, originally to be planted at Landon, now will be planted at Berkey.

Some flowers, however, as reported by the State News, are being archived and pressed to preserve the flowers.

The mood at Sparty statue was light because of the nature of the work students were doing.

Bonded over the repetitive task of sorting "landfill, compost," and the cutting of scissors... students know the work they're doing, to make sure not one element of the memorial remains unpreserved, matters.

A storm is coming, different from the one on February 13 on campus. Spartans everywhere wishing— if only—they could get past the first storm, before the next one hits.

