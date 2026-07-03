West Michigan Fourth of July cookout prices beat national average

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — America's 250th birthday is tomorrow, and backyards across West Michigan will be busy firing up the grill to celebrate — but how much will that holiday spread cost this year?

According to the Farm Bureau, the average cookout for 10 people will cost $73.82, an increase of roughly 4% compared to last year.

Varuna/ Shutterstock Barbecue grill fire is shown during a cookout.

That meal includes cheeseburgers, chicken breasts, pork chops, potato chips, pork and beans, strawberries, potato salad, lemonade, chocolate chip cookies, and ice cream.

Here is a breakdown of those costs:



Item Estimated Price Package of buns $2.53 1 lb. cheese $3.60 2 lbs. ground beef $14.06 2 lbs. chicken breasts $8.06 3 lbs. pork chops $14.79 16 oz. potato chips $4.76 32 oz. can of pork and beans $3.06 2 pints strawberries $5.27 2.5 lbs. potato salad $2.91 2.5 quarts lemonade $4.54 Package of cookies $4.25 ½ lb. ice cream $5.99 Total for 10 people $73.82

What's costing more this year

According to the Farm Bureau, several items are seeing notable price increases compared to last year:

Beef prices are about 5.5% higher

Buns cost nearly 8% more on average

Strawberries are up over 12% on average

Barbecue beans cost nearly 14% more

There is some good news at the checkout line, though. Potato salad is nearly 18% cheaper this year compared to last year.

New Africa/ Shutterstock A grill where meat and vegetables are cooking.

West Michigan prices beat the national average

West Michigan shoppers are seeing cookout prices come in below the national average. I compared prices across three local grocery stores on July 1st — Meijer, Walmart, and ALDI — and found significant differences depending on where you shop.

Store Estimated Total ALDI (Knapp St.) $55.40 Walmart (Comstock Park) $65.68 Meijer (Knapp's Corner) $67.96

Meijer was the most expensive option at $67.96, while ALDI came in the cheapest at $55.40.

ALDI (Knapp St.) price breakdown

Item Estimated Price Package of buns $1.29 1 lb. cheese $3.49 2 lbs. ground beef $8.98 2 lbs. chicken breasts $7.98 3 lbs. pork chops $9.87 16 oz. potato chips $1.95 32 oz. pork and beans (two 15–16 oz. cans) $1.78 2 pints strawberries $4.98 2.5 lbs. potato salad $6.99 2.5 quarts lemonade (80 oz.) $1.89 Package of cookies $2.75 ½ gallon ice cream (64 oz.) $3.45 Total $55.40

Walmart (Comstock Park) price breakdown

Item Estimated Price Package of buns $1.97 1 lb. cheese (Great Value cheddar block) $4.24 2 lbs. ground beef (80/20) $9.94 2 lbs. chicken breasts (boneless, skinless) $8.32 3 lbs. pork chops $11.94 16 oz. potato chips (Great Value) $2.24 32 oz. pork and beans (two 15–16 oz. cans) $2.16 2 pints strawberries $5.94 2.5 lbs. potato salad (deli) $8.70 2.5 quarts lemonade (80 oz.) $2.78 Package of cookies $3.48 ½ gallon ice cream (64 oz.) $3.97 Total $65.68

Meijer (Knapp's Corner) price breakdown

Item Estimated Price Package of buns $1.39 1 lb. cheese $4.49 2 lbs. ground beef $10.98 2 lbs. chicken breasts $8.98 3 lbs. pork chops $11.97 16 oz. potato chips $3.29 32 oz. pork and beans (two 15–16 oz. cans) $2.38 2 pints strawberries $5.98 2.5 lbs. potato salad $8.73 2.5 quarts lemonade (80 oz.) $1.99 Package of cookies $3.49 ½ gallon ice cream (64 oz.) $4.29 Total $67.96

GasBuddy also expects this to be the second most expensive Fourth of July at the pump on record, so factor in the cost of getting to the store when planning your holiday budget.

Storyblocks A closeup of some fresh and juicy hamburgers cooking on the grill.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

