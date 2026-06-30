Gas prices this Fourth of July: What Michigan drivers need to know before hitting the road

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 72 million Americans are expected to travel for the Fourth of July holiday, according to AAA, and more than 61 million of them will be hitting the road by car.
If you plan to drive out of state, two numbers are worth noting: the average price of gas in Berrien County, Michigan, sits at $4.07 per gallon, while just across the state border in Lake County, Indiana, drivers are paying $3.19 per gallon — nearly a dollar less. That gap is due to Indiana's gas excise and usage taxes currently being suspended.
GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan predicts that, barring severe weather in the South or further conflict in the Middle East, prices in West Michigan could fall back into the mid-$3-per-gallon range later this summer.
De Haan points to two factors driving that potential relief. First, a recent agreement between the U.S. and Iran means traffic through the Strait of Hormuz will flow freely again. Second, Iran will be able to export roughly $150 million worth of oil each day as a result.
"Obviously, any reclosure of the strait could bring more escalations and higher prices, as long as the strait remains open. The second half of the summer should be better, of course, subject to hurricane season as well," De Haan said.
De Haan said the Iran deal also benefits drivers at the pump more broadly.
"It also works in favor of motorists by pushing global oil prices lower faster. If Iran's not allowed to sell oil in the global market, it would take longer for those badly beaten global oil inventories, which are rather low levels," De Haan said.
Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, has dropped significantly from when prices topped $100 per barrel earlier this year.
For drivers looking to save money this week, GasBuddy recommends filling up now. Prices have leveled off to start the week, but are expected to spike ahead of the holiday weekend.
GasBuddy predicts the national average this Fourth of July will be $3.75 per gallon — the second most expensive Independence Day at the pump on record, trailing only the $4.80 per gallon average seen in 2022.
West Michigan gas prices by county
Here is a look at average gas prices by county in West Michigan, according to GasBuddy. These are county-wide averages, so prices at individual stations may vary.
- Kent County: $4.08 per gallon
- Muskegon County: $3.94 per gallon
- Ottawa County: $4.02 per gallon
- Kalamazoo County: $4.09 per gallon
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