Gas prices this Fourth of July: What Michigan drivers need to know before hitting the road

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 72 million Americans are expected to travel for the Fourth of July holiday, according to AAA, and more than 61 million of them will be hitting the road by car.

If you plan to drive out of state, two numbers are worth noting: the average price of gas in Berrien County, Michigan, sits at $4.07 per gallon, while just across the state border in Lake County, Indiana, drivers are paying $3.19 per gallon — nearly a dollar less. That gap is due to Indiana's gas excise and usage taxes currently being suspended.

Rich Pedroncelli/AP

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan predicts that, barring severe weather in the South or further conflict in the Middle East, prices in West Michigan could fall back into the mid-$3-per-gallon range later this summer.

De Haan points to two factors driving that potential relief. First, a recent agreement between the U.S. and Iran means traffic through the Strait of Hormuz will flow freely again. Second, Iran will be able to export roughly $150 million worth of oil each day as a result.

David Zalubowski/AP FILE - A motorist fills up the tank on a sedan, July 22, 2022, in Saratoga, Wyo. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 32 cents over the past two weeks to $4.54 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday, July 24, 2022 that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

"Obviously, any reclosure of the strait could bring more escalations and higher prices, as long as the strait remains open. The second half of the summer should be better, of course, subject to hurricane season as well," De Haan said.

De Haan said the Iran deal also benefits drivers at the pump more broadly.

"It also works in favor of motorists by pushing global oil prices lower faster. If Iran's not allowed to sell oil in the global market, it would take longer for those badly beaten global oil inventories, which are rather low levels," De Haan said.

John Locher/AP FILE - In this April 22, 2021 file photo, cars wait at a red light during rush hour at the Las Vegas Strip, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, has dropped significantly from when prices topped $100 per barrel earlier this year.

For drivers looking to save money this week, GasBuddy recommends filling up now. Prices have leveled off to start the week, but are expected to spike ahead of the holiday weekend.

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GasBuddy predicts the national average this Fourth of July will be $3.75 per gallon — the second most expensive Independence Day at the pump on record, trailing only the $4.80 per gallon average seen in 2022.

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West Michigan gas prices by county

Here is a look at average gas prices by county in West Michigan, according to GasBuddy. These are county-wide averages, so prices at individual stations may vary.

Kent County: $4.08 per gallon

Muskegon County: $3.94 per gallon

Ottawa County: $4.02 per gallon

Kalamazoo County: $4.09 per gallon

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