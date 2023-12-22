Upgrade from your parents' regular NYE plans to Allegan Event's Glow Party

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Are your parents planning a regular New Year’s Eve party with a bunch of adults hanging out at your regular house talking about all the regular things? Are they leaving you with a sitter (or sibling)?

Wouldn’t a black-light disco with your friends be better?

The New Year’s Eve Glow Party at Allegan Event is probably a little more your speed.

From 5-9 p.m. December 31 you can play on the ropes course and climbing walls and dance the night away before counting down to the New Year at closing.

Grab your brightest neon clothes and get down there early—the first 50 kids in the door get a prize!

Plus, you get 2 slices of pizza and soda with your tickets, so you don’t have to worry about weird, boring party foods.

Give your parents this link and remind them New Year’s Eve is not a regular night!

Tell them it’ll be great for your social development and confidence to come back from break with some fun stories and memories. Parents love that kind of stuff.