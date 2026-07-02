SUMMER SCOOPS: Janice and Elliot head to Grand Haven for Sweet Temptations

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — This summer Elliot Grandia and Janice Allen are getting the scoop on the best ice cream shops around West Michigan.

Stop number five: Sweet Temptations Ice Cream

Grand Haven's Temptations ice cream has been a lakeshore staple since 1985, and it's still churning

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Every scoop at Temptations in Grand Haven is made in house — and has been for decades.

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The family tradition goes back further than that, though.

"My dad actually went to ice cream school and learned how to make ice cream," said owner Kelly Larson.

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Larson's first job at Temptations was in 1985. Today, she leads the operation — and the secret is in the mix.

"Skim milk are 2% I use a 14% mix, so that's what makes premium ice cream, premium ice cream," Larson said.

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Crews whip up between 12 and 15 batches of premium ice cream every day at two Grand Haven locations: Temptations along the city's boardwalk and Sweet Temptations just up the road.

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The menu builds on the classics while making room for new creations. Cookies and cream is one of the original flavors, and Larson is already planning what comes next.

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"For July, I've got a salted caramel cookies and cream coming. I have a lemon blueberry cake, which I haven't made before," Larson said.

The homemade scoops are award-winning and keep customers coming back.

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"I came here because they have the blueberry pie... which is so delicious," said Jacquelyn Zambito. "I love ice cream very, very much, and so I definitely taste the difference," Jacqueline said.

You can find Sweet Temptations at 621 Miller Dr, Grand Haven, MI

Temptations is located at 1 N Harbor Dr, Grand Haven, MI.

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Where should Elliot and Janice head next? Let us know your favorite ice cream shops! Email us at mornings@fox17online.com.

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