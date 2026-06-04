SUMMER SCOOPS: Elliot and Janice visit Captain Sundae

HOLLAND, Mich — This summer Elliot Grandia and Janice Allen are getting the scoop on the best ice cream shops around West Michigan.

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Stop number one: Captain Sundae

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This ice cream shop near Holland State Park has been serving up frozen treats for generations — and one sundae even caught the attention of a former U.S. president.

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"Captain Sundae is one of our favorite places to come in the summer. It's kind of a family tradition," longtime customer Mary Topp said. "It's wonderful, wonderful ice cream, really good."

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The shop is a true family business. Matt Vandam has been part of it since childhood.

"I think when I was about 3 years old, my parents purchased this location," Vandam said.

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Since then, Vandam has helped the shop expand beyond the classics, continuing to develop new favorites for customers.

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But one sundae stands above the rest — the Tommy Turtle.

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The glowing reviews gave us a serious hankering, so Janice and Elliot decided to scoop up the opportunity to make one ourselves. VanDam walked us through the recipe.

"What goes into the Tommy Turtle? Yeah, so it has vanilla soft serve... hot fudge, hot caramel, buttered and salted pecans with whipped cream and a cherry," VanDam said.

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The Tommy Turtle's fan base extends all the way to the White House. Former president George W. Bush made a campaign stop specifically for the sundae — which is now known as the "Presidential Choice."

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Whether you're into milkshakes, sundaes, scoops or slushies, don't let summer melt away before making the trip to Holland for a frozen treat.

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Captain Sundae has three locations:

Holland North

365 Douglas Avenue

Holland, Michigan 49424

Holland South

247 West 40th Street

Holland, Michigan 49423

Zeeland

537 West Main Avenue

Zeeland, Michigan 49464

Where should Elliot and Janice head next? Let us know your favorite ice cream shops! Email us at mornings@fox17online.com.

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