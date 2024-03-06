Oodles of Noodle Fest competitors set to serve at Calder Plaza!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Noodle Fest is Saturday, March 9.

Chefs from all over will battle for your taste buds at this delicious World of Winter venue!

The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation (GRAPF) is filling Calder Plaza once again with heritage, entertainment, and helpings of your favorite slurpable dishes.

Each dish is $6 or less— each dish you buy gets you 1 voting token. Eat your fill and help crown the next champion!

Think of it like a chili cookoff, but way cooler – because it's all about noodles!

—Noodle Fest Organizers

There's plenty to do while you decide on a winner. They've planned an all-ages karaoke and live DJs— including 10-year-old DJ RedD!

COMING IN SUMMER: Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival

You're invited to come as you are— hungry, of course— or dress as your favorite noodle dish.

Courtesy Noodle Fest

GRAPF Founder and Executive Director, Ace Marasigan promises to come dressed as ramen. —Can you top the look?

MORE FROM GRAPF: Global Water Fest

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. - you can find directions and parking info here.