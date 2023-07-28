Dragons descend on the Grand River for Global Water Fest!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Global Water Fest is a free, family-friendly event aimed at celebrating the connection many cultures have to our waterways and our universal love for friendly competition!

The July 29 and 30 weekend promises to be two days of cultural celebration, organized by the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation (GRAPF).

Each day starts with an hour-long community river clean-up. Saturday’s festivities start at 8 a.m. with a Grand Opening Ceremony at 9:30 a.m., including Asian Pacific and Native American cultural displays and ceremonies.

GR Outdoors will provide low-cost kayak and canoe rentals and 4the22 will give free paddleboard lessons during the event— but the spectacle sure to catch the eyes of all along the river is the Dragon Boat Races!

Teams will pile into dragon boats— long canoe-like rowboats complete with ornate dragon faces on the bow and a tail for the stern—and paddle down the Grand River from Canal Park.

Each team will have a drummer to keep pace while simultaneously encouraging their team— pushing them towards a $1000 cash prize, plus the honor of selecting a nonprofit to receive a $1500 donation!

While races continue, treat yourself to music, dancing, food, plus learn more about Asian-Pacific and Native American traditions, all aimed at connecting to the power and beauty of our waterways.

Saturday, 4-5:30 p.m.— try your hand at paddleboarding, yoga, or ride the dragon boats before the awards ceremony, then everyone is invited to the Community Luau!

Adults will race Saturday starting at 10 a.m., while Sunday’s clean-up starts at 11 a.m. ahead of the youth races, live entertainment, and games from noon to 5 p.m.