Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival taking over Calder Plaza this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival is taking over the downtown area this weekend for three days with the theme "Let's Be Friends".

Asia and the Pacific Islands represents multiple countries.

The festival is a celebration of the rich and diverse cultures of Asia and the Pacific Islands, and an opportunity to learn, connect, and make new friends with people from different backgrounds.

It runs from Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 11 at Calder Plaza.

Friday's kick-off event will feature lion and dragon dances, taiko drum performances, as well as a K-pop dance cover competition and dj's.

On Saturday, festival-goers can enjoy performances by Sudden Rush, a Hmong Canadian rock band, Vijay Band, a Vietnamese Variety Show, Filipino performers and an Indian and Pacific Island groups fashion show. There will also be educational experiences, cooking demonstrations, and a special honoring of the elder of the year.

The final day of the festival on Sunday will be dedicated to "Ohana", which means family in Hawaiian and will feature family activities, scavenger hunts, and cultural dances.

In addition to the scheduled performances each day, the festival will feature 19 food vendors, each with its own unique menu, multiple merchandise vendors, activity booths, kids' activities and adult beverages.

The festival will open on Friday and close on Sunday. Hours and times include:



Friday, June 9 - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 10 - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 11 - 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the festival, visit their website or call (616) 634-5203.

Grand Rapids Asian Pacific Foundation (GRAPF) is a community-based 501c3 nonprofit organization that strives to promote cultural awareness and provide vital resources to support the thriving AAPI community in Grand Rapids and the surrounding areas. Our ultimate mission is to ensure that our community has access to opportunities that lead to financial stability and the ability to achieve their full potential, both today and in the future.

GRAPF's focus is primarily on three areas:



Firstly, GRAPF aims to cultivate a sense of belonging and foster cultural pride by hosting cultural events and festivals that celebrate the rich diversity of our community. These events provide a safe space for individuals to connect, share their cultural heritage, and express their identity.

Secondly, GRAPF promotes economic equity through business development by providing support and resources to help AAPI-owned businesses succeed. By doing so, they create job opportunities and contribute to the local economy, further strengthening our community.

Lastly, GRAPF empowers the community by developing talent through programs and services designed to help individuals improve their skills and abilities, allowing them to impact our community positively. At GRAPF, they are committed to ensuring the ongoing success of the AAPI community in Grand Rapids and the surrounding areas.