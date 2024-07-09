MUSSELS: How GVSU and John Ball Zoo are protecting a 'Keystone Species' in the Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — If you’ve ever been around the Grand River, you might have never noticed them. Freshwater mussels are essential to the Grand River’s ecosystem, and they're endangered.

Grand Valley State researchers and the John Ball Zoo are working to protect mussels. During past surveys conducted by Grand Valley and The John Ball Zoo, 26 different species of Mussels have been found in the Grand River.

"About 13 of those species are threatened, endangered, or listed species," explained Grayson Kosak, a graduate student at Grand Valley.

While not considered extinct as of now, Mussels play a crucial role in the Grand River's ecosystem. “Mussels are considered keystone species, basically, you know, they build the stream ecosystems from the bottom up,” said Kosak.

Being of such importance to the Grand River's ecosystem, it's hard to understand why they're threatened by extinction. “The damming of our rivers which limits the ability to disperse throughout the watershed, as well as just general pollution, anthropogenic impacts, stormwater, and just higher flows,” emphasized Kosak.

With such a big issue, special attention is necessary.

John Ball Zoo has been holding conservation of local animals close to their heart. With freshwater Mussels, they've taken an educational approach. "We've been incorporating freshwater mussels into our outreach and to the programming we do here on grounds," explained Bill Flanagan, the Conservation Manager for John Ball Zoo.

That approach is all to let people know what's crawling around the Grand River. It all starts, with awareness.

To get a sense of how endangered and how plentiful mussels are in the Grand River, samples are needed. By scuba diving, boating, and shore-side gathering, mussels are taken in for research. Measuring and counting Mussels for specific species allows researchers to have, what they need.

After all research efforts, Mussels are returned to the exact same spots in the river.

While Mussels are surely important to the Grand River's ecosystem, they aren't the only species that John Ball Zoo is keeping an eye on. “That general helping freshwater ecosystems are beneficial for all those species. And ultimately, they're beneficial for the people that live around the Grand River,” explained Flanagan.

John Ball Zoo has launched various conservation programs to protect Red Pandas, Butterflies, and Turtles.

To learn more about John Ball Zoo's conservation efforts and what you can do to help, click here.

