John Ball Zoo helps launch red panda conservation program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo (JBZ) helped establish a collaborative effort to conserve red pandas living in their natural habitats.

We’re told the plan operates through the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) as part of its Saving Animals from Extinction (SAFE) program.

“John Ball Zoo has supported the conservation of red pandas for years, and participating in the SAFE species program will allow us to have even more of a direct impact,” says animal care supervisor Jaime Racalla. “It is an honor to work with other knowledgeable institutions to preserve this amazing species.”

The zoo says it helped the Red Panda Network plant thousands of trees benefiting wild habitats and provided nearby homes with fuel-efficient stoves to discourage tree clearing.

JBZ recently welcomed a litter of red panda cubs, the second born to Wyatt and Wasabi. They were named Dawa and Nima after a community vote.

