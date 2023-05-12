Meet this year's Tulip Time Volksparade Grand Marshals

HOLLAND, Mich. — The emotions came quick for Frank Kraai.

“When they called, I screamed,” Frank said.

The call? To be co-grand marshal of the Tulip Time Volksparade.

Of his 87 years on this earth, Frank has spent 75 of them giving his time to the Tulip Time Festival, first marching in the junior band.

“I was probably 12 years old my first time,” Frank said.

In fact, it was Frank’s very own biology teacher who came up with the concept.

He was part of the early days when the festival was just gaining steam, with roughly just 100,000 tulips planted and just 12 Dutch dancers taking to the streets.

“I remember one year it was so cold that my father put a newspaper under his coat to stop the air,” Frank said.

Now, roughly five million tulips are planted each year and half-a-million people attend this world renowned festival.

Frank has seen it grow from the ground up.

“I think the Dutch dance is one of the greatest things to join, not only as a phenomenal exhibit, but the color, the beauty, the music,” Frank said.

It's that passion for parades and the dedication to the Holland community that made Frank the perfect pick to lead the charge for this year’s parade.

“Holland, Michigan is a wonderful place,” Frank said.

The love he has for Holland is mutual. He’s done so much for the community, first spending years mentoring hundreds of kids in the classroom, including his co-grand marshal Ottawa County Judge Juanita Bocanegra.

“He was very encouraging, and I credit him for turning my life around as a student,” Bocanegra said.

Meeting the co-grand marshal of the Volksparade

Nothing makes Frank smile more than talking about his former students and this opportunity to lead the parade with a former student has him ecstatic.

“I shiver because of the joy and appreciation of having that opportunity,” Frank said.

Frank most recently donated one million dollars to build an ice rink in downtown Holland.

The Volksparade is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13th.