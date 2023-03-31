Tulip Time announces grand marshals for 2023 parades

HOLLAND, Mich. — Organizers for Tulip Time have announced the grand marshals for its 2023 parades!

We’re told Gentex and ODC Network will be co-grand marshals for the Gentex Kinderparade. Meanwhile, the Quality Car Wash Volksparade will be grand marshaled by Frank Kraai and Judge Juanita Bocanegra.

Each festival’s grand marshals are chosen out of recognition for their impact and leadership in the Holland community, organizers say.

“We are thrilled to recognize the importance of education, specifically preschool education, and the partnership between ODC Network and Gentex,” writes Tulip Time Executive Director Gwen Auwerda. “Frank Kraai is a treasure in this community, and we are honored to celebrate him and his contributions over the years. He had an immense impact on students when he was a teacher at West Ottawa, and Juanita Bocanegra is one of those students.”

Gentex released the following statement in response to their selection as this year’s co-grand marshal in the Kinderparade:

“It feels great to share the role of Grand Marshal with the ODC Network. We are excited to partner with ODC Network to remove the daycare barrier to employment in the county as well as offer a nature-based education to our employees’ children. The lack of childcare options and the high cost of enrollment is a barrier to employment for people living in Holland. Offering discounted childcare rates and extended hours to Gentex employees will provide more opportunities and flexibility to working parents in this area.





“Tulip Time is a unique event that celebrates heritage and new beginnings at the same time. The festival’s long-running roots in Holland make it a time-honored tradition.”

We’re told Gentex is set to break ground on a new preschool this spring. The school is expected to open sometime next year.

The Kinderparade is scheduled to begin Thursday, May 11 at 2 p.m. Organizers say elementary school students will be dressed in traditional Dutch outfits as part of the parade, which honors Dutch heritage across multiple facets.

Tulip Time says Frank Kraai, a Holland native, is a graduate of Hope College and later became a teacher and principal in West Ottawa. Upon retiring, Kraai donated $1 million to build an ice rink in downtown Holland.

“When I think of Holland, I think of Tulip Time, which is a magical celebration, highlighting our children’s parades, bands playing, choirs singing, and the Dutch Dancers dancing throughout the city,” says Kraai. “This is all supported by our precious volunteers, generous donors, and our community and business partners. We are so appreciative of their commitment for Tulip Time.”

Judge Juanita Bocanegra, who was impacted by Kraai’s mentorship as a fifth grader, is the 58th District Court’s first Hispanic judge, organizers say.

“Mentors and mentorship are crucial to developing strong leaders. It brings out the best in people by helping us to see and polish the flaws that we all have in one area or another,” says Bocanegra. “When you hear constructive criticism from a mentor, you listen to learn and improve, not to respond in a defensive manner. We listen with open minds as mentees and we provide guidance, support, and advice with a genuine interest in the success of others as mentors.”

The Volksparade is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, featuring floats and live music by area businesses and nonprofit organizations.

The 94th annual Tulip Time festival runs May 6–14.

