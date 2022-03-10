Holland announces $6 million in gifts toward city development

HOLLAND, Mich. — The city of Holland has announced its receipt of a pair of generous gifts totaling $6 million.

James P. Heeringa’s estate donated $5 million to the city, with an additional $1 million coming from Frank Kraai via the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area (CFHZ), the city tells us.

We’re told the donation from Heeringa’s estate will be put toward a new government building, possibly a new recreation center as recommended by city staff members.

“Mr. Heeringa was tremendously generous in his life and now through his estate to this community,” says City Manager Keith Van Beek. “He not only gave back to the Holland community through his gift towards the Civic Center in honor of his parents but also to Hope College and now this gift towards the recreation center.”

Holland city officials estimate planning efforts will start in 2024 with construction expected to start a year or two later. The location at Fairbanks Avenue and 16th Street is in strong consideration for the new building.

Kraai’s $1 million donation comes after Kraai donated $116,000 throughout the last 10 years toward an outdoor ice rink, the city says.

“An ice rink will bring people together,” says Kraai. “It’s something people can be proud of in their community, and a rink is a place that permits people of all ages to have fun.”

The ice rink is expected to begin construction in 2023 at Window on the Waterfront.

