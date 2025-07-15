Manhattan Park ribbon cutting today in East Grand Rapids

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After nearly a year of development, changes have taken shape at the city's park. This afternoon (Tuesday, July 15th), residents will have the opportunity to explore the enhanced facilities during a ribbon-cutting event scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

The upgrades align with the 2020 Community Parks and Recreation Master Plan and include several new features for the community to enjoy, such as:

A splash pad

Modern pavilion

New pickleball courts

A universally accessible playground

Renovated tennis courts and sand volleyball courts

New restrooms and changing areas

Improved pedestrian pathways

New landscaping

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: East Grand Rapids' Manhattan Park Receives Major Upgrades

Derek Melville, the Director of Parks and Recreation for East Grand Rapids, highlighted that these improvements were influenced by community feedback. He stated, "We completed a public engagement process to really understand the depth of those improvements. And the improvements we have now are a result of that feedback we received from the community."

The ribbon cutting ceremony is free and open to the public, featuring appearances by local leaders who will discuss the upgrades. Refreshments will also be provided.

For more details, visit the city’s parks and recreation website.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube