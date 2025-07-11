East Grand Rapids' Manhattan Park Receives Major Upgrades

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Manhattan Park in East Grand Rapids has undergone a complete makeover, and the city's Parks and Recreation Department is eager to showcase the new amenities to the community.

"We're just really excited to share these improvements with the community," said Derek Melville, Director of Parks and Recreation for the city of East Grand Rapids.

The improvements were identified in 2020 after updates to the Parks and Recreation Master Plan, and the city completed a public engagement process to gather feedback from residents.

"We completed a public engagement process to understand in full depth those improvements, and the improvements that we have now are a result of that feedback," Melville said.

The revamped park now features a fully accessible playground with poured-in-place surfacing, new and improved pedestrian walkways, dedicated pickle ball courts, renovated tennis courts, an additional restroom facility with a changing area for the new splash pad, and improved beach volleyball courts.

"We have amenities for a variety of interests," Melville said.

The city has also submitted grant applications to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for potential future park projects.

"We have a couple grant applications that we've submitted to the DNR that are pending, so we're just waiting on further updates from those later this year," Melville said.

The grand opening of the upgraded Manhattan Park is scheduled for Tuesday, July 15th, at 4 PM.

