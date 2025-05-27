Watch Now
Kalamazoo 11-year-old heads to Washington D.C. to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee

FOX 17
Posted

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and excitement is building as local competitors gear up for the event. Among them is 11-year-old Josiah Loehrke from Kalamazoo, who is hoping to come home a winner.

While Josiah’s piano skills may make him appear to be a burgeoning musical prodigy, his true talent lies in spelling. "My winning word was equivalent—E, Q, U, I, V, A, L, E, N, T," Josiah explained. His mastery of a list of 1,000 spelling words has secured him a spot at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

In addition to spelling, Josiah excels in sports and music. "I love playing sports, like basketball, baseball, and soccer. I also play piano and the bass. I also serve at my church and read the Bible," he shared.

Despite his myriad talents, Josiah humbly admits, "I'm not very good at video games. There's one thing." He dedicates much of his time to mastering the spelling list, stating, "I try to master all the 1,000 words. I'm almost there. I have six of the eight lists mastered."

At just 11 years old, Josiah demonstrates a deep understanding of the English language and a level of maturity that is impressive for his age. "I want to get farther into the bee and maybe get to the semifinals in one of the years," he said, showing his determination and ambition for the competition.

Josiah is not shy about dreaming big, especially regarding the competition's grand prize. "I would start off by buying a mansion in Florida," he remarked.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee will be broadcast live on ION, with the semifinals scheduled for Wednesday, May 28, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time, and the finals set for Thursday, May 29, starting at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.

