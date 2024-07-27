Here's what's going on in West Michigan this weekend (July 27-28)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the last weekend of July, so we have to soak up all the summer we have left here in West Michigan. It is, of course, the opening weekend of the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival, but there are plenty of other things to keep you and your family busy.

Byron Days Festival

The first one is time tested for sure, the 88th annual Byron Days Festival is happening at its all new location. The fun is at Whistlestop Park and runs all weekend long. There are carnival rides and games, a fishing competition, a street hockey and a pickleball tournament, car show, live stage shows, and a whole bunch more. Don't miss the fireworks Saturday Night. You can get all the info you need on Facebook.

West Michigan Baseball

There's baseball for everybody the west Michigan Whitecaps are hosting the Lansing Lugnuts for games all weekend. Tonight's game is the return of the "copa de la diversion" or "fun cup" as the game celebrates Hispanic and Latino culture. Plus, the Kalamazoo Growlers are hosting the characters from Paw Patrol, Bluey, PJ Masks, and more at tonight's game at Homer Stryker Field.

Grand Rapid Children's Museum Day of Play

Saturday is a big day at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum. Their day of play celebration heads out to the rainbow road and admission to the museum is free! It's the 7th year for the event and there will be plenty to keep the little ones busy including yard games, crafts, and bubbles. Kids can take part in art projects, play games for prizes and more! This is all free and that includes admission inside the museum with all of it's exhibits, including the Emotion Exploration from Inside Out. It all happens Saturday from 11 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon. Get more information on GRCM's website.

Putt for Life

It's mini golf for a good cause: the Putt for Life is happening Saturday at Loeschner's Village Green in Grandville. All of the money raised will go to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. This outing is in memory of Brian Bush, who died of a brain tumor as a child. He received care at St. Jude and it was all completely free. His parents have been hosting this for 36 years, raising nearly a million dollars. It's 25 dollars a person to golf, and there will be food, prizes and fun. The event runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Find out more here.

