Your guide to the 2024 Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The 100th annual Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival begins Friday, July 26! This guide details the list of scheduled events along with other information you need to know.

The yearly festival commemorates the lives sacrificed by the men and women who served in the U.S. Coast Guard. The 2024 festival runs through Sunday, Aug. 4.

This year’s scheduled entertainment is as follows:

WATERFRONT MAINSTAGE EVENTS

A rocking lineup of concerts (and a boating competition) will be held at Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium, sponsored by Lake Michigan Credit Union.

July 26: 21 Gun Salute – AC/DC Tribute

This unrivaled tribute to AC/DC features spot-on vocals, costumes detailed reproductions of the classic rock band’s shows.

Tickets are $15. Show starts at 6 p.m.

July 27: Cardboard Boat Competition

Do you have what it takes to complete a 150-yard race in a boat made of cardboard? Sign up for the Buoy Class (ages 10–15) or the Cutter Class (16+). Prizes will be awarded for best theme, best sinking, fastest time and people’s choice.

Registration is free. Boats will be displayed at noon. Race starts at 1:30 p.m.

July 27: Simply Queen – A Tribute Band

Relive the classic hits that transformed Queen into one of the greatest musical groups of all time! The tribute band is led by Freddie Mercury impersonator Rick Rock.

Tickets are $15. Show starts at 6 p.m.

July 29: Silver Stallion – A Tribute to The Highwaymen

This tribute show celebrates music by the “outlaws of country.” Guests can look forward to authentic performances featuring classic hits made famous by Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and Waylon Jennings.

Tickets are $15. Show starts at 6 p.m.

July 30: Parrots of the Caribbean – A Salute to Jimmy Buffet

Regarded as the “#1 Jimmy Buffett Tribute Act in the Country,” the Parrots of the Caribbean will bring high energy to a show honoring the late singer-songwriter.

Tickets are $15. Show starts at 6 p.m.

July 31: Barracuda – America’s Heart Tribute

This energetic tribute to HEART will delight fans with a powerful show highlighting the band’s greatest hits from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s.

Tickets are $15. Show starts at 6 p.m.

Aug. 1: The Van Halen Invasion

Enjoy “The Best of Both Worlds” of David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar at this tribute to Van Halen’s musical legacy!

Tickets are $15. Show starts at 6 p.m.

Aug. 2: The Modern Gentlemen

Landon Beard, Todd Fournier, and Brian and Brandon Brigham will delight audiences with a unique sound reminiscent of classic vocal groups presented in a modern style. They have performed alongside John Williams, The Beach Boys and more!

Tickets are $25. Show starts at 6 p.m.

Aug. 3: Yachtley Crew / Fireworks

This So Cal group will have you singing along to soft rock and Top 40 classics from the late ‘70s to early ‘80s. The fireworks show is included with admission.

Tickets are $35. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

EVENT SCHEDULE

View the full event schedule below (subject to change):

July 26

9 a.m.–7 p.m.: Lighthouse Quilt Guild Quilt Show ($7)

6 p.m.: 21 Gun Salute – AC/DC Tribute ($15)

July 27

7:30 a.m.: Coast Guard City USA Run – REGISTER

9 a.m.–5 p.m.: Lighthouse Quilt Guild Quilt Show ($7)

10:30 a.m.: Kids Parade (registration closed)

1:30 p.m.: Cardboard Boat Race (FREE)

6 p.m.: Simply Queen – A Tribute to Queen ($15)

July 28

7:30 a.m.–2 p.m.: Cruise-In Car Show (FREE; $10 to register a car)

8–11 a.m.: Pancake Breakfast at Festival Office ($10 for adults, $8 for kids)

10 a.m.–4 p.m.: Flea on Seventh

2–5 p.m.: Community Picnic

July 29

1 p.m.: Parade of Ships

6 p.m.: Silver Stallion – A Tribute to the Highwaymen ($15)

6 p.m.–8 p.m.: Ship Tours at Escanaba Park

July 30

9 a.m.: Coastie Golf Tournament (registration closed)

10 a.m.–2 p.m.: Kids Day at Mulligan’s Hollow (FREE)

1 p.m.–3 p.m.: Ship Tours at Escanaba Park

6 p.m.: Parrots of the Caribbean – A Salute to Jimmy Buffet ($15)

6 p.m.–11 p.m.: Carnival ($25–$30 armband)

8:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m.: Street Dance with Brena

July 31

10 a.m.: Coastie Beach Volleyball – REGISTER

8 a.m.–2 p.m.: Senior Day at Mulligan’s Hollow

8 a.m.–5 p.m.: Pickleball Tournament at Mulligan’s Hollow (registration closed)

10 a.m.–12 p.m.: Ship Tours at Escanaba Park

2 p.m.–11 p.m.: Carnival ($25–$30 armband)

5 p.m.: Retirees Dinner (private)

6 p.m.: Waterball Competition on Washington Street

6 p.m.: Barracuda – America’s Heart Tribute ($15)

Aug. 1

10 a.m.–11 a.m.: Coast Guard Recruiting Presentation at Station Grand Haven

10 a.m.–1 p.m.: Ship Tours at Escanaba Park

12 p.m.–11 p.m.: Carnival ($25–$30 armband)

5:30 p.m.: Honorees Dinner (invitation only)

6 p.m.: The Van Halen Invasion ($15)

Aug. 2

9 a.m.: Centennial Celebration Brunch (invitation only)

9 a.m.–6 p.m.: Coast Guard Craft Fair

10 a.m.–12 p.m.: Ship Tours at Escanaba Park

12 p.m.: Walk of Coast Guard History at City Hall

12 p.m.–11 p.m.: Carnival ($25–$30 armband)

2:30 p.m.: Commanding Officers Reception (invitation only)

4 p.m.: National Memorial Service at Escanaba Park

6 p.m.: The Modern Gentleman ($25)

Aug. 3

9 a.m.–5 p.m.: Coast Guard Craft Fair

10 a.m.–12 p.m.: Ship Tours at Escanaba Park

11:45 a.m.: Grand Parade in downtown Grand Haven (registration closed)

12 p.m.–11 p.m.: Carnival ($25–$30 armband)

6:30 p.m.: Yachtley Crew/Fireworks ($35)

FESTIVAL MAP

The festival will be held in the area shown on the map below:

PARKING & TRANSIT

Organizers released the following parking and transit information:

Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival

FESTIVAL RULES

The following are NOT allowed at Waterfront Stadium:



Smoking or vaping

Personal chairs

Outside beverages

Coolers

Weapons

Animals (except ADA-registered service dogs)

Professional/flash photography

Video recording

Chairs and blankets are allowed in designated areas. Alcoholic beverages purchased at events must not leave the venue.

Visit the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival's website for more information.

