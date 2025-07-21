Former WMU coach continues success on golf course

Kim Moore, a name familiar to those connected with Western Michigan University, has made headlines once again. After serving as the head coach for the women's golf team until April this year, Moore recently clinched victory at the U.S. Adaptive Open.

This marks the second time she has achieved this honor since the competition's inception four years ago. Born without a right foot and with a slight case of spina bifida, Moore views golf as a lifelong game. She emphasized that her physical challenges have never held her back.

“When I was younger, my parents were told I never walked, so just kind of overcoming those challenges as a young child and but really not knowing anything different," Moore said. "But you know, as a golfer, golf is one of those sports that you know, you can adapt to.”

Moore notes that adaptive golf is gaining traction across the country.

"I think it was over 300 some qualifiers trying to go through to get to the championship," she explained. "And so, you know, just having this championship has really increased the awareness and visibility of the game for adaptive golf. And you know, you've seen it with a lot of local chapters, a lot of golf associations, state golf associations, opening up an adaptive tournament for themselves and bringing that aboard with their association.”

Moore's achievements continue to inspire, demonstrating that golf is truly a game for everyone.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

