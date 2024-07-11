Watch Now
Sports

Actions

WMU golf coach Kim Moore places second in U.S. Adaptive Open

Kim Moore U.S. Adaptive Open
Golf Channel
Kim Moore U.S. Adaptive Open
Kim Moore U.S. Adaptive Open
Posted at 12:27 AM, Jul 11, 2024

(WXMI) — Western Michigan golf coach and Battle Creek native Kim Moore placed second in the U.S. Adaptive Open. Moore also won the Lower Limb Impairment Division. Moore shot a 75 three-over par on Wednesday, the final day of the three-round tournament. Moore shot a 77 on Tuesday and 75 on Monday. Moore won the tournament in its first year in 2022 and finished in second place last year..

Final Leaderboard:
1 Bailey Bish: +8
2 Kim Moore: +12
3 Ryanne Jackson: +15
4 Amanda Cunha: +21
5 Cassandra Sengul +24

The U.S. Adaptive Open is a three-day golf tournament for people with physical and intellectual impairments. Moore competes in the Lower Limb Impairment Division after being born without her right foot and a clubbed left foot.

Remi Monaghan caught up with Moore before the tournament, you can find that conversation here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book