WMU golf coach Kim Moore places second in U.S. Adaptive Open

(WXMI) — Western Michigan golf coach and Battle Creek native Kim Moore placed second in the U.S. Adaptive Open. Moore also won the Lower Limb Impairment Division. Moore shot a 75 three-over par on Wednesday, the final day of the three-round tournament. Moore shot a 77 on Tuesday and 75 on Monday. Moore won the tournament in its first year in 2022 and finished in second place last year..

Final Leaderboard:

1 Bailey Bish: +8

2 Kim Moore: +12

3 Ryanne Jackson: +15

4 Amanda Cunha: +21

5 Cassandra Sengul +24

The U.S. Adaptive Open is a three-day golf tournament for people with physical and intellectual impairments. Moore competes in the Lower Limb Impairment Division after being born without her right foot and a clubbed left foot.

Remi Monaghan caught up with Moore before the tournament, you can find that conversation here.

