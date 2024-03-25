GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 13-year-old Eddie is a teen with many talents, basketball being one of them.

On this day, Eddie decided he wanted to take me on — one-on-one— at the Boys and Girls Club of Grand Rapids.

FOX 17 FOREVER HOME: Meet Eddie!



Lucky for him, I was cut from the middle school team and on this day it was apparent why.

No surprise that our game didn’t last long. And while he may be soft-spoken, Eddie let his shot-making do all the talking.

You won’t find a nicer teen. When he’s not shooting hoops, he’s crunching numbers, currently taking the top math class in his grade, and preparing for his next goal: a career as a software engineer.

And while he clearly has his sights aimed at an impressive future, his heart is truly set on finding his forever home.

“My dream family is to have two siblings, a mom and dad who love me, and that would take care of me,” 13-year-old Eddie said.

It was evident how much a loving family in his life would mean for Eddie.

“It would mean a lot,” Eddie said.

And a lot of love is what this teen deserves.

If you’re ready to explore adoption, click here for more about Orchards Children's Services. You can also call 1-855-694-7301.

