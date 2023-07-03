Drought, excitement, age are impacting fireworks safety, say firefighters

WEST MICHIGAN — They're fun to set off at home, but with long stretches of dry weather, and everyone cooped up for days because of Air Quality Alerts, your fireworks display might set you— or loved ones— up for disaster

Safety is the first and most important part of a good fireworks display, and Michael McLeieer, Firefighter and President of the non-profit fire safety charity E.S.C.A.P.E., says this may be the year to skip your personal display.

ESCAPE/Mike McLeieer

Emergency rooms typically see 12,000 people for fireworks-related injuries around this time of year. Over half of all visits are for extremities like hands, arms, and feet, while more than 1/3 are for head injuries.

36% are kids under age 15.

ESCAPE/Mike McLeieer

“The best way to stay safe from fireworks is to not use them," Mcleieer tells FOX 17. "Instead, watch a public fireworks display either in person or on television put on by trained experts.”

Conditions have been very dry— despite recent rains— so the danger of starting a wildfire or house fire is much higher than normal.

Despite the temptation to go all out after being cooped up for days by Canadian wildfire smoke and Air Quality Alerts, check your enthusiasm. You don't want to be the one heading to the ER— or the cause of someone else's injuries.

ESCAPE/Mike McLeieer

If you choose to hold your own display— no matter how small— take a moment to consider all the factors and prepare for those worst-case scenerios.



Get everything wet— the trees, the grass, the ground around your display— all of it! And put sparklers in a metal bucket of water.

Check your enthusiasm— we've been cooped up too, but being care-free isn't the best attribute in someone holding an explosive!

Setting off fireworks is for sober grown-ups only

Picking up debris is for grown-ups only

Keep pets at home or inside

It's also a good idea to check your insurance as soon as possible — you may not be covered for fireworks damages or injuries.

And we can't say this enough: DO NOT shoot off fireworks on or near dead/dry grass or plants no matter how much you soak them beforehand. Just don't.

This year, Mcleieer suggests leaving fireworks fun to the trained professionals.