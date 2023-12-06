Do you want diabetes? We already know your answer-- here are a few answers you might be looking for!

We see you over there—you have a family history of the disease – or maybe your mom had gestational diabetes when she was pregnant with you, or you had it during one of your pregnancies – or maybe your lifestyle choices have put taking care of your hormones, eating right and exercising, or getting enough sleep on the back burner.

If this sounds like you, FOX 17 Women’s Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner says you’re automatically at risk.

You don’t want diabetes – why would you?

The condition causes damage to tissue, illness, premature aging and death if not treated.

And— diabetes just keeps on giving. Let’s explore what you’ll take home along with this diagnosis:

Fatigue

Blurry vision

Sugar cravings

Hunger

Numbness or tingling in hands or feet

Weight gain, especially belly fat

Susceptibility to infections

Tissue damage— like your joints, muscles, eyes, skin, nails, and hair

Medication dependence

Increased risk for heart attack, stroke, heart failure, and dementia

More intense menopause symptoms

Shorter life-span



Plus— Each issue grows in intensity as the disease progresses

Why aren’t you doing all you can to avoid it?

FOX 17 Women’s Tip of the Week

Know your numbers and get ahead of issues before they get the best of you!

Ideal numbers:

Fasting Blood Sugar > 100

A1C

Normal: < 5.7

Prediabetes: 5.7-6.4

Diabetes: > 6.5

Waist Circumference (measured at your hip bones below the belly button) < 35”

Body Fat < 35%

Muscle Mass > 24%

Turn it around

Exercise— aim to put yourself into fat-loss mode every day.

Eat— increase your fiber, lean meats, green, leafy veggies, and low sugar fruits.

Drink—low-sugar drinks like water. You need more water.

Sleep—more of it. Adults need 8 hours every night. Teens need 8-10.

Treat yourself—your perimenopause or menopause, actually. Get with your doc, feel better, avoid diabetes.

RELATED: Another article about how to lose weight? Pass.

Talk to your doctor. If you’re in need of support, they’re the ones who’ll be able to recommend it for you. If you’re in need of medication to jumpstart this mission or keep it going long-term, they’ll know just what works for your body!